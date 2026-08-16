Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of playing some of their best baseball of the MLB season.

After winning three out of four against the Boston Red Sox earlier this week, they’ve now taken the first two games of their series with the New York Yankees and will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of first pitch, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a few changes to his lineup card.

Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

George Springer has been dealing with a shoulder issue, and after he sat out Saturday’s game without making a pinch-hitting appearance, he’ll return to action for the series finale.

Springer will start, bat fourth in the lineup and serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Toronto placed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day IL with a concussion after a hit to the head during Friday’s game. That has forced Schneider to get a bit creative with how he structures his lineup.

Blue Jays 8/16 B. Bateman RF

C. McAdoo 1B

A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

E. Clement 2B

K. Okamoto 3B

D. Cameron LF

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw CF D. Cease SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 16, 2026

Springer’s 2026 Season

Springer, a four-time All-Star, is in his 13th MLB season and his sixth as a member of the Blue Jays, where he’s having somewhat of a down year by his normal standards.

Through 93 games, Springer is hitting .231 with 80 hits, 12 home runs and 37 RBIs while slugging .386 and maintaining a .698 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto enters Sunday right back in the mix in the American League playoff race at 61-64 overall.

While they’re 14.5 games back in the AL East, which is likely out of reach, they’re just 0.5 games back of a Wild Card berth and will begin a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.