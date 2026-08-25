Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto News Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready for a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals as they battle for playoff positioning.

Toronto is coming off a tough series with the New York Yankees that saw them drop two of three games. But this team has been playing much better of late, allowing them to get right back into the playoff race.

Kazuma Okamoto News Revealed vs Royals

Ahead of the series opener against the Royals, the Blue Jays have revealed the lineup for the game. Within it, Toronto has placed slugger Kazuma Okamoto in the fourth spot for the contest.

Blue Jays 8/25 B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Sánchez DH

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 25, 2026

Okamoto has been excellent for the Blue Jays this year, adding more power to this offense. For the year, the slugger has hit .230 with 26 home runs and 74 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .741.

His bat has provided the Blue Jays with a consistent threat in the lineup, especially amid some offensive woes from other players. Okamoto will look to keep things going throughout his rookie season, giving Toronto a boost for a potential playoff run.

Can the Blue Jays Make the Playoffs?

Entering the game against the Royals, Toronto currently has a record of 64-68 this season. This team sits in fourth place within the American League East.

Despite the series loss to the Yankees, the Blue Jays are feeling good about their chances to get into the playoffs. Starting pitcher Jose Soriano comments on the situation that Toronto is currently in ahead of the Royals matchup.

“I think we’re in a good position right now,” Soriano said. “If we keep playing good, I think we can make it.”

After reaching the World Series a year ago, the 2026 season has been a tough one for Toronto. This team has been fighting for its playoff lives for weeks, and with multiple weeks left to go, the battle isn’t over.

Hitting with runners in scoring position has been a torubling trends ofr the Blue Jays all season long. In the series against the Yankees, Toronto went 6-for-41, showcasing an ongoing problem.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider wants his team to be more patient with their approach at the plate.