Toronto Blue Jays Announce 3 New Injury Decisions Before Nationals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot going on one week away from the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. With that in mind, they take on the Washington Nationals for a three-game series to kick off the final week of July.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss in the final game of their series against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox took the series 2-1.

Before the first game against the Nationals, the Blue Jays provided injury updates to several players.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce 3 Rehab Assignments

The Dunedin Blue Jays received reinforcements in the form of Ricky Tiedemann, Yimi Garcia, and Jesus Sanchez. The Blue Jays organization made these announcements over the weekend, before their series against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays announced on Saturday, July 25th, that Garcia and Sanchez were being assigned to Dunedin. Both of them are rehab assignments.

MiLB.com wrote, “Toronto Blue Jays sent RF Jesús Sánchez on a rehab assignment to Dunedin Blue Jays,” & “Toronto Blue Jays sent RHP Yimi García on a rehab assignment to Dunedin Blue Jays.”

On Sunday, July 26th, the Buffalo Bisons announced the rehab assignment of Tiedemann to Dunedin.

Taking a Look at Jesus Sanchez

Sanchez has already played two games for Dunedin on this rehab assignment.

In four at-bats, Sanchez has recorded one RBI off a sacrifice fly, and two walks to go along with one strikeout.

Taking a Look at Yimi Garcia

Relief pitcher Garcia has only made one appearance during his rehab assignment.

In one game, Garcia recorded one strikeout in one inning.

Garcia has had a difficult season, plagued by injury and rehab. He is currently on his second rehab stint with Dunedin in two months. The key for Garcia going forward, will be maintaining his health while pitching effectively.

Looking at Ricky Tiedemann

One of the most anticipated players amongst the Blue Jays fanbase this past offseason was the young hurler. Tiedemann unfortunately, suffered an injury setback earlier in the season and has been recovering ever since.

On Sunday, Tiedemann pitched one inning for Dunedin. He recorded two strikeouts and only surrendered one hit. In the process, his velocity got up to 97.7 MPH.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Washington Nationals

On Monday night, the Blue Jays play their first game of a three-game series against the Nationals.

Heading into the pivotal clash, the Blue Jays own a 48-58 record heading into Monday night. They are 14.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in the AL East. The Blue Jays are 5.5 games back of a Wild Card position.

On the other hand, the Nationals are sitting in a better playoff position.

In the NL East, they are third in the division, behind the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals are 8.5 games back of the division lead, and one game back of the last NL Wild Card spot.

The Nationals are 6-4 in their last 10 games, currently on a two game win streak.

Tonight’s game is more important than most games. The Blue Jays’ losing streak is at one game, and tonight presents an opportunity to keep it there and get another W.

Making the playoffs won’t be an easy task. But, Toronto can only take it one game at a time.