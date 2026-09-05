Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Amid Playoff Push

The Toronto Blue Jays welcomed back Jameson Taillon from the IL on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, but they’re still awaiting the potential return of Trey Yesavage.

Yesavage played a pivotal role as a rookie last year during the Blue Jays’ World Series run, and before his injury this season, he quickly became Toronto’s most reliable pitcher in the rotation.

In early August, he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Since then, he’s been rehabbing at a rapid rate in an effort to return before the end of the season and help the Blue Jays during their playoff push.

Prior to Friday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on his progress.

Blue Jays Provide Update on Yesavage

Per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, Yesavage threw a 23-pitch side session Friday and reached 92 mph. According to Schneider, he felt good during the session.

The plan for the second-year right-hander is to repeat the session Monday. If that goes well, he’ll ramp things up to a two-inning, 30-pitch session Thursday.

Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a 23-pitch side session on Friday. He was up to 92-mph and felt good, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Plan is for Yesavage to repeat that on Monday. If that goes well, he’ll extend to a two-inning, 30-pitch side session on Thursday. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 4, 2026

If he can get past that session, there’s a very good chance Yesavage will return, especially if Toronto reaches the postseason.

Yesavage’s 2026 Season

This season, Yesavage has started 18 games and gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA. He’s also struck out 91 batters across 93.2 innings.

Toronto entered Friday night with a 70-71 record and sat just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.