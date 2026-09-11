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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays open a weekend series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Toronto is currently 73-74 overall and just one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

They may soon be adding reinforcements back as well with 15 regular-season games remaining.

Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update

One player currently on the IL is second-year right-hander Trey Yesavage, who underwent a knee procedure for a torn meniscus back at the beginning of August.

On Friday, a major update emerged on his rehab.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Blue Jays manager John Schneider mentioned that Yesavage pitched a strong bullpen session on Thursday, throwing 30 pitches against live hitters across two innings of work. He reached 93 mph.

He’s set to fly to Toronto and will pitch another bullpen session on Sunday before starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo next week. The goal is for him to throw 40-50 pitches in game action, and he could return to the majors after that.

Yesavage’s 2026 Campaign With Blue Jays

This season, across 18 starts with Toronto, Yesavage has posted a 5-5 overall record and maintained a 3.76 ERA across 93.2 innings pitched. He’s got a 1.14 WHIP and has recorded 91 strikeouts.

If he can return by potentially the end of next week, he’d give the Blue Jays a much-needed arm for the final 5-10 games of the regular season, even if he can’t immediately return to the starting rotation. Toronto could use him in a stretch-relief role as they attempt to make a postseason push.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Before Orioles Series

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