Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Red Sox Game

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will face off against the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won the series opener 6-1.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-4 in the win on Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/17 G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B A. Kirk C E. Clement 2B J. Sánchez RF D. Schneider LF M. Straw CF A. Giménez SS B. Fisher SP”

After being the team’s No. 3 hitter in the previous two games, the Blue Jays have moved Guerrero Jr. in the lineup as he will be the team’s No. 2 hitter in the second game of the series.

Wednesday’s contest will mark the 10th time this season Guerrero Jr. has served as the team’s No. 2 hitter. Manager John Schneider had previously moved him in the lineup as he wanted to get him going. As a result, Guerrero Jr. has now hit in three different spots in the lineup over the past five games.

The five-time All-Star is currently batting .276 with 69 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs, 39 runs, 27 RBIs and five stolen bases in 69 games. His .726 OPS is the lowest of his MLB career.

Blue Jays Right Now

After Tuesday’s win, the Toronto Blue Jays improved to 35-38, which is third in the American League East. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Braydon Fisher will serve as the team’s opener. He will make his fifth start this season. Chad Dallas is expected to follow as the bulk reliever. In his previous outing, Dallas went 3.2 innings while allowing only one run on two hits.

Red Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have also announced their starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/17 M. Gasper C C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF Contreras 1B J. Duran LF M. Yoshida DH I. Kiner-Falefa 3B A. Monasterio 2 M. Mayer SS J. Bennett SP”

After Tuesday’s defeat, Boston fell to 29-41 on the season. They remain at the bottom of the American League East, as their disappointing season continues. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.