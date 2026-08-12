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Toronto Blue Jays Announced George Springer News During Red Sox Series

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have taken each of the first two games of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Yet, ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a lineup change involving veteran outfielder George Springer.

Blue Jays Announce Springer News

While Springer missed some games over the weekend during the Toronto’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies due to left shoulder tightness, he started both matchups against the Red Sox, recording two runs and two hits across seven at-bats.

On Wednesday, however, Schneider is electing to keep Springer out of the starting lineup. Kazuma Okamoto will return after missing the last two games as a late scratch.

Here’s the full Blue Jays starting lineup: 

Springer’s 2026 Season

Springer is in his 13th MLB season and his sixth as a member of the Blue Jays. He’s currently having somewhat of a down year by his usual standards.

He’s batting .235 across 90 games and 340 at-bats, with 43 runs, 80 hits, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He’s slugging .394 with a .713 OPS.

Looking at the Blue Jays

Toronto has had an underwhelming season after reaching the World Series last year. The Blue Jays currently sit at 58-63 overall.

However, with the American League wide open, they’re still firmly in the mix.

They’re 16.0 games back of the division lead in the AL East, which is likely out of reach, but just 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announced George Springer News During Red Sox Series

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