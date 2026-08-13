Toronto Blue Jays Announced Max Scherzer News During Red Sox Game

The Toronto Blue Jays entered Thursday afternoon looking for a four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

While Toronto gave up an early run in the first inning, those first three outs with veteran right-hander Max Scherzer on the mound turned out to be historic.

Blue Jays Announce Scherzer News

Scherzer, 42, is in his second season with the Blue Jays and 19th MLB season. After recording the first three outs of the game, Scherzer reached another major milestone by recording 3,000 career innings in the majors.

The Blue Jays shared the news with a caption that read, “Three Thousand. Another milestone in a Hall of Fame career.”

In MLB history, 139 pitchers have reached the 3,000-inning milestone, with Scherzer and Justin Verlander serving as the only two active members of the exclusive group.

MLB Fans React to Milestone

“Congratulations Max! One helluva of an accomplishment, Bravo,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Congrats Max. Go Jays Go.”

Another person wrote, “Sucks to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead but let’s go Max Scherzer!”

“Incredible achievement. Congratulations, Mad Max,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “I’m so happy for him.”

Scherzer’s Historic MLB Career

Scherzer made his MLB debut in 2008 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has played for seven different franchises throughout his illustrious career.

He’s a three-time Cy Young winner, two-time World Series champion and eight-time All-Star who spent the bulk of his career with the Washington Nationals, playing seven seasons with the franchise.

Entering Thursday’s matchup, Scherzer owns a 97-74 record with a 3.27 ERA across 492 appearances. He has recorded 3,516 strikeouts during that span and has maintained a 1.528 WHIP.

Scherzer intends to continue playing next season, but he’ll enter unrestricted free agency this offseason.