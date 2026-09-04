Blue Jays’ Brett Bateman Moved Around Batter’s Box, and Here’s Why

It was quite the sight when Brett Bateman stepped into the batter’s box earlier this week for the Toronto Blue Jays against Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Brett Bateman.

The thing is, Bateman didn’t keep his feet still once he was there, like almost every batter does. He moved forward, then backward again.

And it made perfect sense.

First, here’s the video. It’s worth a watch:

Check this out… Brett Bateman, now hitting .333 since joining the #BlueJays, was literally moving around in the batter’s box as he was facing Craig Yoho in the 6th inning. Quite the strategy. #BlueJays50 (Viz: @sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/bLsKMoWW7W — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) September 3, 2026

And yeah, of course Bateman got a hit after that. He’s locked in at the dish. But what was he doing?

Well, here’s how it makes sense.

Why Was Brett Bateman Moving In Box?

The explanation mostly has to do with the pitcher on the mound, the aforementioned Craig Yoho.

Yoho is a changeup specialist, throwing that pitch just about as much as anyone in baseball does relative to his other offerings.

It’s a good one, too. It’s basically the one reason the Guardians traded for Yoho before the deadline.

And the best changeups drop off late and look like a fastball until the last moment.

Conceptually, a hitter moving up in the box would allow him to hit the changeup more like it’s a fastball and negate some of the last-second movement.

Bateman’s footwork makes Yoho think about what he’s doing. It makes the pitcher and catcher have just a bit more concern that the hitter will be fully set up to hit the specialty pitch of Yoho.

Whether or not it actually changes what the pitcher throws, it enters doubt into the equation. Doubt can create opportunity for the hitter.

Here, Bateman had moved back to his usual setup spot by the time the pitch was actually released, and he had no problem hitting the ball hard. It was a game of chess, and he won.

Brett Bateman’s Breakout

When the Blue Jays traded Kevin Gausman to the Cubs because he’s in the final year of his contract, they wouldn’t have necessarily expected to get an immediate contributor.

That’s exactly what Bateman has been, though. He’s got speed, contact ability and centerfield defense, getting a lot of playing time since the Blue Jays also traded away Daulton Varsho, their regular centerfielder of the past few years.

Bateman wasn’t necessarily a highly regarded prospect, but he’s got a solid skillset and clearly has some baseball IQ, as well.

The Blue Jays will happily trust Bateman in key spots if he keeps showing he can handle himself with such composure even in his first foray into the major leagues.