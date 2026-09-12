Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Brett Bateman News During Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays did not want to start their series against the Baltimore Orioles like that. Despite the unfortunate result in Game 1, they announced some Brett Bateman career news that should put a smile on some fans’ faces.

Earlier in the day, they called up Rudy Martin Jr. while DFA’ing Jesus Sanchez. Meanwhile, former Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt won the pitcher’s battle against Max Scherzer.

Game 2 is on September 12th, 2026, at 1:07 PM Mountain Time, 3:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Brett Bateman News During Baltimore Orioles Series

Bateman has been nothing short of excellent with the Blue Jays.

Ever since he arrived on the team as part of the package that Toronto received from their trade of Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs, he’s been great.

That greatness continued on Friday night, when the Blue Jays shared some big Bateman news.

“The FIRST @MLB home run for Brett Bateman!” the team announced during the Friday night game.

Bateman has played 29 games with the Blue Jays. To hit his first home run with the Blue Jays during those 29 games is an impressive feat — and a moment that he won’t ever forget.

Looking At Brett Bateman’s Impact On The Toronto Blue Jays

The 24-year-old is just getting his MLB career started.

Bateman has now recorded 40 hits, five doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, three stolen bases, and (finally) one home run. Additionally, he boasts an impressive .339 batting average to go along with a .402 on-base percentage.

Forget the sample size; that kind of production in a rookie’s first 29 games is straight up impressive.

Looking At Brett Bateman’s Future With the Blue Jays

After acquiring Bateman on August 2nd, the Blue Jays selected his contract on August 7th, 2026.

In effect, they purchased his contract and signed him to a one-year pact worth $780,000 annually. In actual dollars, Bateman will earn $212,721.

With that being said, I think it’s safe to say that his position in the lineup for 2027 is all but guaranteed.

In effect, the Blue Jays replaced Daulton Varsho with Bateman. However, Bateman has displayed more speed on defense, to go along with a high-contact bat.

As far as this writer is concerned, Bateman’s position on the Blue Jays for 2027 is his to lose.