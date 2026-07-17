Blue Jays Get Disappointing Update on Addison Barger

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder/third baseman Addison Barger received a disappointing update as he looks to return from injury this season.

Barger has not played since May 9, which was the second time he was placed on the IL this season.

Overall, Barger has played in just nine games for Toronto this season, a far cry from the 135 games he played for the Blue Jays last season as he broke out for them.

Blue Jays Get Bad News on Addison Barger

Although the Blue Jays hoped that Barger would return to the team following the All-Star break, it appears that he is nowhere close to returning.

“Addison Barger hasn’t started any activity yet. He’s still working through the elbow and back issues. Not great news for the #BlueJays. Since Barger has barely played in 2026, he’ll need weeks of build-up when he does eventually start,” Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson wrote on X.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays enter the second half of the MLB season with a 45-51 record, which has them in fifth place in the American League East.

It’s fair to say that this season has been a huge disappointment for Toronto, which went to the World Series last year and came within two outs of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers to win it all. The team was expected to be a contender once again this season, but the first half of the season did not go well at all for the team.

With the trade deadline coming up very soon, the Blue Jays need to decide if they are going to be buyers or sellers, and they only have a few weeks left to figure it out. If the team can come out of the gate strong following the All-Star game, then perhaps they will have a chance of buying at the deadline if management thinks they have a chance to contend.

But right now, this team has been very disappointing, and they do not look like a contender for the World Series, as even making the playoffs is going to be difficult for them to do.