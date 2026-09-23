Blue Jays Make Devastating Decision On Dylan Cease Amid Roster Moves

The Toronto Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention after a Game 1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles during their doubleheader.

Following their elimination, the Blue Jays made four crucial roster changes.

Including one involving American League Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease.

Dylan Cease is Out for the Season After Blue Jays Were Eliminated

Per Toronto Blue Jays beat writer Keegan Matheson, Dylan Cease was placed on the 15-day IL following their loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

Per the team’s X account, Cease’s 15-day IL move is one of four roster changes:

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the following roster moves:

RHP Chase Lee has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight’s game.

RHP CJ Van Eyk has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will start tonight’s game.

RHP José Rodríguez has been optioned to the Spring Training Complex.

RHP Dylan Cease has been placed on the 15-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation), retroactive to Sept. 20.

The 30-year-old righty underwent an MRI on Monday after getting scratched from his upcoming start on Wednesday. Despite his recent move to the IL, Cease’s injury outlook is very positive.

“The MRI on Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease’s right shoulder showed only inflammation and not anything more serious that would require surgery, he told reporters Monday,” per ESPN.

Cease had been dealing with a decrease in velocity for the past few weeks.

Toronto Blue Jays Fans React to Elimination From Postseason Contention

Here’s what fans are saying on social media:

Mitch Bannon: The #BlueJays, with a 4-2 loss, have been eliminated from postseason contention. Sometimes, a year ends at Game 7 of the World Series. Other times it ends on Sept 23 with the 2nd-half of a double header just minutes away. They are 77-81. There are, technically, 4 games left.

Brandon Wile: The AL will have a new champion as the Blue Jays are officially eliminated from postseason contention. An enormously disappointing season for Toronto on a number of levels – this isn’t just a blame injuries problem. It’s going to be a huge offseason for the organization.

Danny Gallagher: The #bluejays began showing in parts of September they might win a WC spot. Lately, they’ve been terrible and they’ve been eliminated from post-season play. Leaving too many men in scoring position — that’s been the team’s downfall all season.

@bmore_sports8: Blue Jays really were 6 inches away from winning the World Series last year and miss the playoffs this year. Life comes fast.