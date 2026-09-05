Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Delivers Statement on Team Amid Hot Streak

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement sees a big difference in his team lately.

The Blue Jays have surged back from a mid-summer swoon, riding a hot streak that has put them in the thick of the wild card race in the wide-open American League. After a big win over the Kansas City Royals, Clement commented on what he believes is different about the team’s approach at the plate.

Ernie Clement Sees Blue Jays Jumping on Teams Earlier

The Blue Jays got off to a hot start on Friday, scoring four runs in the first inning en route to a 9-2 win over the Royals. Clement said his team has been tough to put away all year, but now they’re striking earlier.

“We’re gritty as hell,” Clement said, via MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson in a post on X. “If we go down early, we’re not afraid to come back. Right now, we’re punching first, which is something I don’t think we had done early in the season.”

Clement had two hits and two RBIs in the win, his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks. The team’s star of the 2025 World Series run said he was grateful for his teammates picking him up during his slump.

“The boys have done a great job picking me up after my historic month of August,” Clement joked. “These guys are awesome. We’re playing great baseball. It’s not about me, so I’ve got to put my frustrations aside and try to help the team win. It felt good to get a couple, score a run, a couple of RBIs, just be part of a win.”

Blue Jays Face Big Opportunity

The Blue Jays were one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild-card spot in the AL, with two more games against the Royals before taking on the 56-86 Athletics.

With a chance to further climb the standings, the Blue Jays have also seen a resurgence from struggling first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Manager John Schneider said he believes the slugger’s bat is waking up at the right time, saying his recent hot streak could translate well to the final month of the season.

“Yeah, I’ve seen it a couple thousand times,” Schneider said, via MLB.com. “It seems like when Vlad has a performance like that or when he’s in the middle of something, it allows everyone to be at ease. That’s what a player like him can do. It impacts everyone up and down the lineup.”