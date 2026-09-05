Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Makes Statement on Brett Bateman After Key Win

The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten a major spark from Brett Bateman since joining the team, and even Ernie Clement is finding inspiration.

Clement has been using Bateman’s bat, and said after Friday’s big win over the Kansas City Royals that he’s trying to emulate the Korean slugger. Clement went 2-for-5 in the win, driving in two runs as part of a four-run first inning that set the tone for the game.

Ernie Clement Shares Praise for Brett Bateman

Speaking to Sportsnet after the 9-2 win on Friday, Clement was asked whether using Bateman’s bat at the plate was key to his offensive outburst.

“That’s really it,” Clement said. “What a great player, he’s been an awesome addition at the top of our order, and I’m just trying to be Brett Bateman at this point.”

Clement said the team’s strong hitting was on display in the first inning, when they jumped on starter Daniel Lynch IV for four runs.

“We’re being aggressive, we’re swinging at good pitchers and being the attacker here lately,” he said.

The Blue Jays called up Bateman nearly a month ago, and the 24-year-old has hit .330 and already has the sixth-highest WAR on the team, blogTO noted.