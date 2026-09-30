Blue Jays Face Spencer Miles ‘Difficult Decision’

Spencer Miles might’ve been the best story of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Going forward, though, the Blue Jays have a decision to make on Miles.

Toronto’s season is over, and there will be offseason plans that get bigger headlines for the Blue Jays than what they do with Miles.

But what they decide to do with miles could have huge implications about the future of Toronto’s pitching staff.

Spencer Miles Decision

The good news for the Blue Jays is that they’ll have Miles for years to come.

The tricky part is what they ask him to do going forward.

Decision maker Ross Atkins called it a “difficult decision” whether Miles would be a starting pitcher or relief pitcher going forward:

Some notes from Ross Atkins talking with writers after presser:

– Santander still in Dunedin, Jays want him to prepare for OF play

– Clement ‘will have to earn’ 2B job. ‘But he always has’

– Spencer Miles capable of SP or RP, but ‘difficult decision’ Jays/he must make ASAP — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 30, 2026

That specific decision is key to make sooner rather than later, because a pitcher will approach the offseason differently depending on whether the plan is for him to throw starter innings or reliever innings next season.

Of course, everything could be thrown off from a timing perspective if there ends up being a lockout. Either way, though, the Blue Jays will need to build their whole roster, so knowing what the plan is for Miles will make a big difference.

How Blue Jays Got Spencer Miles

Miles was available in the offseason Rule 5 Draft because he had been in the Giants‘ organization for four years after being drafted without being placed on the 40-man roster. That left him unprotected and available for selection.

The tricky part of the Rule 5 Draft is that the player then needs to stay on the MLB roster all year, or he is offered back to the team he came from.

Miles managed to pull that off in grand fashion.

Miles was available in large part because injuries had prevented him from doing almost anything in his pro career.