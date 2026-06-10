Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change Before Phillies Finale

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won 3-2 as they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to even up the series.

George Springer did not appear in the win.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Change

Ahead of the series finale, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Blue Jays 6/10G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B E. Clement SS K. Okamoto 3B Y. Piñango LF B. Valenzuela C C. McAdoo 2B M. Straw CF N. Lukes RF M. Scherzer SP”



George Springer is back in the lineup after being absent on Tuesday. In Springer’s absence, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. served as the team’s designated hitter and leadoff batter. Regarding the move, manager John Schneider stated that he wanted to get Guerrero Jr. going with a change of pace. Despite the win, the move did not really pay off as Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4.

Additionally, Blue Jays fans will hope the day off gave Springer a chance to reset in what has been a tough season for the All-Star.

On the season, Springer is batting .202 with 36 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, 17 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Springer has not registered a hit in his last three games and his .626 OPS is the lowest of his career.

Blue Jays Right Now

After the walk-off win in Tuesday’s game, the Toronto Blue Jays improved to 33-35 on the season. They are 4-6 over their last 10 games and 8.5 games back of the division lead in the American League East.

After an injury absence, veteran right-hander Max Scherzer will return to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 1-3 record and a 9.64 ERA across 18.2 innings pitched this season.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “ Phillies 6/10 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C A. García RF J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP”

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will make his 14th start of the season. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 4-4 record and a 4.56 ERA across 73 innings pitched.