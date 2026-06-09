Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Phillies Game

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost the series opener 5-2 on Monday.

George Springer went 0-for-4 in the loss with three strikeouts.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

Ahead of the matchup on Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/9 V. Guerrero Jr. DH N. Lukes CF E. Clement 2B J. Sánchez LF Y. Piñango RF B. Valenzuela C K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS C. McAdoo 1B D. Cease SP”

After going hitless in the first game of the series, Springer is absent from the team’s lineup. Meanwhile, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is starting as the team’s designated hitter and leading off, which is Springer’s usual role.

Regarding the move, Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi posted on X: “Guerrero hitting leadoff today doesn’t mean it will happen again tomorrow when George Springer returns to the lineup.

“I don’t want to set anything in stone,” said Schneider. “This isn’t like a demotion for George or a promotion for Vlad. … Just trying to get Vlad going and shaking things up for the day.”

On the season, Springer is batting .202 with 36 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, 17 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X:”Phillies 6/9 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C A. García RF J. Crawford CF Z. Wheeler SP”

Zack Wheeler will make his ninth start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 5-1 record and a 2.31 ERA across 50.2 innings. He most recently pitched against the San Diego Padres, allowing two runs over seven innings while earning the win.

Blue Jays Right Now

At 32-35, the Blue Jays remain in third place in the American League East. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

However, the matchup on Tuesday provides the return of right-hander Dylan Cease. In 11 starts with the Blue Jays, Cease has a 3-3 record with a 3.05 ERA across 62 innings.

