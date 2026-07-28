Blue Jays Get Bad News on Yimi Garcia

The Toronto Blue Jays received bad news on Yimi Garcia, who has yet to pitch in the major leagues so far this season.

Garcia has been out all year due to an elbow injury and other ailments. While he pitched one inning for Single-A Dunedin on Sunday in a rehab outing, evidently he did not feel good after pitching, and now the team is unsure if he will pitch again this season.

Bad News for Yimi Garcia

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Garcia felt more symptoms during his rehab start, including neck nerve. The team is sending him to another specialist to check on him, but Schneider admitted that thoracic outlet syndrome is a real possibility for Garcia, per MLB.com.

“Kind of had more symptoms, kind of neck nerve, after throwing, so we’re going to shut him down. He’s going to go see another specialist, I think, for their possible thoracic outlet (syndrome),” Schneider said.

Yimi Garcia Was Expected to Be Big Contributor

As Garcia will likely not pitch for the Blue Jays again this season, it’s a big disappointment for both the player and the team, as he was expected to be a major contributor to the team’s bullpen this season.

Garcia has pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues, including in parts of four seasons for Toronto. He was a big part of the team’s bullpen from 2022 to 2024 before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners at the 2024 trade deadline. But he returned to the Blue Jays as a free agent in 2025 and pitched well before he went down with an injury.

He is playing this season on a $7.5 million contract, of which the Blue Jays will not be getting any sort of value for him this season, as he is unlikely to pitch for the big-league club.

The Blue Jays and the player are just hoping that it isn’t anything extremely serious or career-threatening at this point, but with the Blue Jays very unlikely to make the playoffs this season, there’s a chance that Garcia is just shut down by the organization for the remainder of 2026.