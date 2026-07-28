Blue Jays Get Final Answer on Rumored $56 Million Pitcher Trade Target

The Toronto Blue Jays were once seen as suitors for pitcher Sandy Alcantara as the answer to some of their rotation problems, but that possibility now appears off the table despite a dismal losing streak from the Miami Marlins.

Alcantara had been seen as a top trade prospect for the Marlins, who are expected to sell off assets after a 12-game losing streak sunk their hopes of climbing their way back into contention. But a Marlins insider shared this week that the team has no plans of trading Alcantara, ending any lingering hopes Toronto may have had to land him.

The Blue Jays are running low on time to climb back into contention themselves, and may have lost a potential target that would have helped in the attempt.

Marlins Keeping Sandy Alcantara Despite Losing Streak

In an appearance on the team’s pregame show, reporter Craig Mish shared that the Marlins won’t be “flat-out sellers” at next week’s trade deadline, taking a strategic look as they aim to build assets for the future.

While Mish wasn’t exactly sure which players could be traded, he was sure about one thing — Alcantara would be staying in Miami.

“But as far as players on this team, we have to stop talking about Sandy Alcantara being traded — he’s not going to be traded,” Mish said, via Fish on First. “And there are a lot of players on this team…Eury Pérez, Max Meyer, Joe Mack—these are cornerstone-type players. I believe they will be with this team through the deadline and through the future.”

Though the Blue Jays may have bigger targets, Sports Illustrated reporter Patrick McAvoy suggested earlier in the season that he could be a target as the team struggled with injuries.

“The Blue Jays have been dealing with pitching injuries left and right to the point that they signed Patrick Corbin. If there was a team out there that could use an ace, it would be Toronto right now,” McAvoy wrote.

Despite their own struggles, the Blue Jays were expected to seek a top pitcher to add before the trade deadline. The Athletic reporter Mitch Bannon predicted the team would look to add a strong starter to spark rebuilding plans.

“A top-tier starter is added,” Bannon predicts. “The Jays will sell, moving significant pieces off the MLB roster, but still bring in a big-fish starting pitcher with multiple years of control. They need an addition like Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers or Nick Lodolo to compete in 2027, and can get some of that work done early.”

Blue Jays Could Ship Away Veteran Pitcher Instead

The Blue Jays are nine games below .500, and while they could still have time to turn things around in a not-so-competitive AL wild-card race, they are expected to make a few subtractions ahead of the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller suggested the team could ship away veteran Max Scherzer, who made his way back after a rehab stint in Buffalo. Miller suggested that Scherzer could be a low-cost addition for a contending team.