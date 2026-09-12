Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Put On Blast By Prominent Toronto Voice

The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten good production out of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. since he began his MLB career with the club in 2019. And that makes it all the more surprising given that he’s been struggling to the degree he is this season for the defending American League champions.

Through Friday, Sept. 11, Guerrero Jr. has only produced eight home runs, none of which have come at Rogers Centre in Toronto. He also has an OPS of just .682, which is not exactly what they were looking for when they re-signed him to the tune of $500 million.

And his struggles are being brought to the forefront by Toronto radio personality JD Bunkis, who stated in no uncertain terms that Guerrero Jr. is failing to live up to his end of the hefty contract.

Toronto Media Personality Blasts Struggling Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

During a recent episode of his podcast, JD Bunkis ripped Guerrero Jr.’s struggles this season, calling it a “disaster” for the Blue Jays.

“This is a disaster,” Bunkis said. “I don’t even think people are really accounting for what a disaster it is that in year one of a $500 million contract he’s been this bad… so to do this now, devastating.

“This guy has hit into 19 double plays this season, second most in all of Major League Baseball… that’s the story of Vladdy’s season. He’s been a rally killer, and it absolutely hurts his team.”

Earlier this season, Guerrero acknowledged his struggles, saying that he simply needs to play better.

“I have to start hitting. I have to start hitting. I think we’ve been playing good. Sometimes, we get shut down, but it’s always one game at a time. I need to get hot so that we can keep going and try to make the playoffs,” Guerrero said.

“My mindset is always positive. I’m going out there and trying to do the best I can to help the team win, every day. If I’m not doing it with my bat, I’m doing it with my glove. I try to do something, all the time, to be better for my team. When you have that in your mind, something good can happen.”

Vladimir Guerrero Has Played His Entire MLB Career With The Blue Jays

Not only has Guerrero Jr. played his entire career with the Blue Jays, but he was one of the key elements in their march to the World Series last season, which resulted in coming one victory short of what would have been Toronto’s first MLB title since 1993.

During the ALCS, he hit .385 with three home runs and a 1.330 OPS to win series MVP honors as Toronto captured the AL pennant. He then hit .333 with two homers in the World Series, although the Blue Jays ultimately fell to the Dodgers in seven games.

The Blue Jays and their management are certainly hoping that his struggles this season are an anomaly and not indicative of how the rest of his hefty contract will play out.