Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Yankees Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won the series opener 8-5 on Friday.

Third baseman Kazuma Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/13 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C Y. Piñango RF C. McAdoo 1B A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”



Third baseman Kazuma Okamoto was moved up in the lineup, as he will bat third in the second game against the Yankees. Okamoto has served as the team’s No. 3 hitter only twice before this season. That spot in the lineup is typically occupied by five-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is absent from the team’s lineup.

In his first MLB season, Okamoto is batting .230 with 57 hits, eight doubles, 14 home runs, 33 runs and 40 RBIs in 68 games.

Defensively, he’s totaled -2 fielding run value at third base, according to Baseball Savant.

The six-time NPB All-Star signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Blue Jays this offseason.

Blue Jays Right Now

After Friday’s win, the Toronto Blue Jays improved to 34-36, which is third in the American League East. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will make his 15th start of the season. He enters Saturday’s matchup with a 4-4 record and a 3.60 ERA across 80 innings pitched this season. Gausman has allowed four earned runs in back-to-back contests.

Yankees Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees remain in second place of the American League East at 41-27. They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games, but are now dealing with the absence of Trent Grisham alongside Aaron Judge, as both outfielders are currently on the injured list.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler is expected to make his 15th start of the season. He enters Saturday’s matchup with a 7-3 record and an AL-best 1.87 ERA across 82 innings pitched this season.