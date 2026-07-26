Blue Jays All-Star Doesn’t Hold Back, Bluntly Responds to Trade Rumors

Toronto Blue Jays star Kevin Gausman is well aware that the trade rumors aren’t dying down leading into the deadline.

The 35-year-old former All-Star pitcher is one of the biggest names being mentioned on the Blue Jays’ roster leading into the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Considering the Jays are in last place in the AL East and Gausman is a veteran with a plethora of postseason experience, it’s not surprising at all that his name is being mentioned if the Jays do indeed enter sell mode in the coming days.

Gausman is well aware of the rumors, which is a big reason why he recently addressed them while speaking to the media. He said he would love to finish his career in Toronto, but is well aware of the current situation and the fact that the Jays may not have an opportunity to contend for a World Series as they did last season. They lost in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

“I told my wife yesterday, ‘How lucky have we been to be here?’ ” Gausman said in an interview with The Athletic and Sportsnet. “To be in a place long enough that we’re sad to leave. I would love to finish (in Toronto). But at the same time, I would love to have another opportunity. At the same time, it wouldn’t mean as much as it meant last year.”

Why Kevin Gausman is a Coveted Piece at Trade Deadline

Gausman has been a stellar starter since deciding to sign with the Jays leading into the 2022 season, posting his second career All-Star bid during the 2023 season after leading the American League in strikeouts. He finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting that season and was the Blue Jays’ opening day starter this season.

However, he has struggled drastically — as have the rest of the Jays — registering just a 4-9 record with a 4.51 ERA. It is his lowest ERA since the 2019 season.

With that being said, not only is Gausman a veteran pitcher with a lengthy resume, he’s made multiple appearances in the postseason, with 14 appearances across his career in six different postseasons.

Kevin Gausman Re-Iterates He Would Like to End Career With Blue Jays

Gausman once again re-iterated he would love to finish the season out in Toronto. He’s currently in the final year of a five-year deal he signed back in 2022.

“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere,” Gausman said. “I would love for us to turn this around, whether that’s the postseason or whatever. I would love to finish my tenure here, like I set out to do when I signed here. I also realize it’s a business. We’ve had some great moments here. But it does kind of leave a sour taste in your mouth that after all the great times, now we’re at this spot. So it kind of sucks, when it comes down to that.”

Gausman has a no-trade clause when it comes to certain teams. But the big ones that need pitchers for a postseason run include the likes of the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. Those aren’t included in his contract.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Jays can go on a run in the coming days. If not, we’re likely looking at Gausman’s final days as a member of the Blue Jays.