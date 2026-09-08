Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays decidedly won their series against the Kansas City Royals 2-1. In light of their recent loss, however, they have made an announcement about Brandon Valenzuela.

Today’s game will be the last one on the MLB schedule. Their September 7th, 2026, game against the Athletics will begin at 8:05 PM Mountain Time or 10:05 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Alejandro Kirk Back In, Brandon Valenzuela Out

Prior to the first pitch of their first game against the Athletics, the Blue Jays announced their lineup.

Here is what Underdog MLB wrote about their batting order for their September 7th game:

“Blue Jays 9/7: B. Bateman CF, G. Springer DH, V. Guerrero Jr. 1B, A. Kirk C, K. Okamoto 3B, N. Lukes RF, E. Clement 2B, A. Giménez SS, M. Straw LF, D. Cease SP,” the social media account posted.

Valenzuela was batting ninth while filling in at the catcher position. In a sudden shift that surely surprises no one, Alejandro Kirk is coming in for Valenzuela. Kirk is also moving up the lineup to bat fourth, behind Brett Bateman, George Springer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Valenzuela is a 25-year-old, 6-foot, 225-pound catcher who has been swapping with Kirk all season.

Looking at Brandon Valenzuela

Valenzuela didn’t do much to keep himself in the lineup in his last game.

During their 6-1 loss to the Royals, Valenzuela came up empty with three appearances at the plate. He currently has 48 hits, 21 RBIs, and eight home runs in 82 games.

Valenzuela has played the majority of his games at catcher, with a handful at first base.

Reaction to Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Versus Oakland Athletics

Putting Kirk back into the lineup isn’t the only decision that the Blue Jays made.

Fans have shared generally positive reactions to the Game 1 lineup.

“This might be the best lineup of the season, and good thing it is with Cease on the mound,” one user wrote.

This might be the best lineup of the season, and good thing it is with Cease on the mound https://t.co/CFeXKTmxAw — HamBarger (@BargerMVP_SZN) September 7, 2026

Another wrote, “The Blue Jays are getting set for some late-night baseball vs. the A’s with Dylan Cease on the mound. With Cleveland’s loss today, the Blue Jays look for a win to get back over .500 and back into the third Wild Card spot.”

The Blue Jays are getting set for some late-night baseball vs. the A's with Dylan Cease on the mound. With Cleveland's loss today, the Blue Jays look for a win to get back over .500 and back into the third Wild Card spot.#BlueJays50 https://t.co/Lqyk3Eajdb — The Blue Jays Hub (@TheBlueJaysHub) September 8, 2026

No matter what happens with tonight’s game, you can bet that Valenzuela will find his way back into the lineup in the next week or two.