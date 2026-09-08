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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Athletics Series

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Brandon Valenzuela
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Toronto Blue Jays announce sudden Brandon Valenzuela decision before their Oakland Athletics series.

The Toronto Blue Jays decidedly won their series against the Kansas City Royals 2-1. In light of their recent loss, however, they have made an announcement about Brandon Valenzuela.

Today’s game will be the last one on the MLB schedule. Their September 7th, 2026, game against the Athletics will begin at 8:05 PM Mountain Time or 10:05 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Alejandro Kirk Back In, Brandon Valenzuela Out

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brandon Valenzuela #59 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch of their first game against the Athletics, the Blue Jays announced their lineup.

Here is what Underdog MLB wrote about their batting order for their September 7th game:

“Blue Jays 9/7: B. Bateman CF, G. Springer DH, V. Guerrero Jr. 1B, A. Kirk C, K. Okamoto 3B, N. Lukes RF, E. Clement 2B, A. Giménez SS, M. Straw LF, D. Cease SP,” the social media account posted.

Valenzuela was batting ninth while filling in at the catcher position. In a sudden shift that surely surprises no one, Alejandro Kirk is coming in for Valenzuela. Kirk is also moving up the lineup to bat fourth, behind Brett Bateman, George Springer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Valenzuela is a 25-year-old, 6-foot, 225-pound catcher who has been swapping with Kirk all season.

Looking at Brandon Valenzuela

Toronto Blue Jays v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Kazuma Okamoto #7 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after they both scored on an RBI single from Sean Keys #20 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Valenzuela didn’t do much to keep himself in the lineup in his last game.

During their 6-1 loss to the Royals, Valenzuela came up empty with three appearances at the plate. He currently has 48 hits, 21 RBIs, and eight home runs in 82 games.

Valenzuela has played the majority of his games at catcher, with a handful at first base.

Reaction to Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Versus Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 29: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays steals second base from Cole Young #2 of the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on August 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Putting Kirk back into the lineup isn’t the only decision that the Blue Jays made.

Fans have shared generally positive reactions to the Game 1 lineup.

“This might be the best lineup of the season, and good thing it is with Cease on the mound,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “The Blue Jays are getting set for some late-night baseball vs. the A’s with Dylan Cease on the mound. With Cleveland’s loss today, the Blue Jays look for a win to get back over .500 and back into the third Wild Card spot.”

No matter what happens with tonight’s game, you can bet that Valenzuela will find his way back into the lineup in the next week or two.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Athletics Series

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