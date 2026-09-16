Toronto Blue Jays Announce Andres Gimenez News Before Detroit Tigers Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to salvage their MLB season and end their series against the Detroit Tigers with a win. Even if they can’t win the series, they can still head into their next series on a positive note. Meanwhile, Blue Jays news emerged regarding Andres Gimenez.

Today’s game features Max Scherzer on the mound for the Blue Jays, while Keider Montero starts for the Tigers. The third and final game of this series will be broadcast at 1:07 PM Mountain Time, 3:07 Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Andres Gimenez Out, Brandon Valenzuela In

Before the first pitch of the final game, the Blue Jays announced their lineup against the Tigers.

Here is what they will roll with for the final game:

CF: Brett Bateman

Brett Bateman RF: Nathan Lukes

Nathan Lukes 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH: George Springer

George Springer 3B: Kazuma Okamoto

Kazuma Okamoto 2B: Josh Smith

Josh Smith SS: Ernie Clement

Ernie Clement C: Brandon Valenzuela

Brandon Valenzuela LF: Myles Straw

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer

At a glance, Andres Gimenez and Alejandro Kirk have been removed from the lineup. Additionally, Brandon Valenzuela comes in at catcher, with Myles Straw coming in at LF.

As a result, Smith moves from LF to second base, with Ernie Clement sliding over to shortstop.

The 28-year-old defensive stalwart has recorded 57 RBIs, 109 hits, 20 stolen bases, and nine home runs in 141 games this year.

Alternatively, Valenzuela is a 25-year-old catcher who has recorded 49 hits, 21 RBIs, and eight home runs in 85 games.

The Latest on Andres Gimenez

As for Gimenez, he is not playing in Wednesday’s game due to an injury.

According to a Sportsnet report, he has a hamstring injury.

“Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez was announced as “day-to-day” by manager John Schneider following the team’s 10-1 defeat to the Detroit Tigers Tuesday,” the report states. “Schneider said Gimenez was dealing with some hamstring soreness. The 28-year-old started for the Blue Jays at shortstop but wasn’t seen when the team came out for the eighth inning.”

“Ernie Clement moved over to take short while Davis Schneider was inserted into the game to play second base.”

This explains why Clement moved to shortstop for Wednesday’s game, since that is what the team did Tuesday night.

That said, every game the Blue Jays play this season is officially a must-win scenario. One more loss between now and the end of September could end their playoff dream.