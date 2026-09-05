Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Andres Gimenez News During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays took their first game against the Kansas City Royals in commanding fashion. Even without Andres Gimenez in the lineup, the Blue Jays secured a 9-2 victory.

Saturday’s game starts at 5:10 PM Mountain Time or 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays announced roster moves regarding Ricky Tiedemann and Jameson Taillon. Tiedemann was recalled, with Taillon going back on the IL.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Charles McAdoo Out, Andres Gimenez In

Before the Blue Jays played Game 2, they released the batting order for their Saturday game.

Underdog MLB published the roster earlier in the day:

“Blue Jays 9/5 B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS E. Clement 2B M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP,” the baseball-centric social media account shared on Saturday, September 5th.

The biggest roster difference between this game and the previous one involves Giménez. Gimenez comes into the lineup at the expense of Charles McAdoo coming out.

Additionally, Ernie Clement slides over to second base with Gimenez slotting in at shortstop while batting seventh.

Gimenez is a 28-year-old shortstop and is one of the best defensive players on the Blue Jays squad.

John Schneider on Andres Gimenez

Gimenez has displayed a willingness to do whatever the team needs of him

“I don’t know, shortstop is a little bit harder and there are so many superstars playing shortstop, to be honest,” Gimenez said during Spring Training via Sportsnet. “The position right now it’s more (for) the team. They called me, they told me about the need for someone who will play short in case they don’t get anything done.”

“I was able to do it and I was open to the move because that’s what the team needed.”

John Schneider has never been shy about expressing his love of Gimenez and his abilities.

“His knowledge of where everyone is at a given point and thinking a little bit ahead of guys too, is tremendous,” Schneider said. “The skills are the skills. I’ll put him up against anyone at shortstop. I don’t think he’ll be compromised (by the extra toll) at all. But I think you’ll see a little bit more of his in-game awareness and awareness of your opponent and awareness of teammates and where they are around you.”

Gimenez is a highly underrated member of the Blue Jays team.

According to FanGraphs, he has the highest overall WAR (2.5) and Defense WAR (18.6). Yet, when you ask around the MLB, Gimenez isn’t the first player one thinks of when mustering up a list of the best shortstops.

But on the Blue Jays, he is in a class all on his own.