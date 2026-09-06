Toronto Blue Jays Announce Surprise Sean Keys Decision During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will bring out their brooms in an attempt to sweep the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon. Before the game, they announced news about Sean Keys.

Sunday’s contest features a pitching battle between Randy Dobnak of the Royals and Spencer Arrighetti of the Blue Jays. The game is scheduled for 12:10 PM Mountain Time and 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Sean Keys’ Surprise Decision

The Blue Jays announced their roster for Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Royals.

Here is the order they decided on:

CF: Brett Bateman

RF: Nathan Lukes

DH: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

LF: Jesus Sanchez

3B: Kazuma Okamoto

1B: Sean Keys

2B: Josh Smith

SS: Andres Gimenez

C: Brandon Valenzuela

In a surprise move, the Blue Jays have put Keys in the lineup. He’s starting at first base, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moving to DH. Vladdy’s move to designated hitter has forced George Springer out of the lineup.

Keys is a 23-year-old player who was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2024.

Looking at Sean Keys’ Season

Keys has enjoyed a solid season for the Blue Jays organization.

He recorded his first MLB home run with the team back on Canada Day.

Keys has played in 15 games with the Blue Jays this year. In those games, he has recorded two home runs, nine hits, and seven RBIs.

He is certainly someone with power potential, as he has recorded 28 home runs in the minor leagues this year.

John Schneider on Sean Keys

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a few things Keys could work on.

“Hit breaking balls,” Schneider said via MLB.com. “He did a good job of that the last month down in Triple-A. For a small sample size [in MLB], it seemed like the league caught onto that a little bit. Either seeking some of those out or laying off some of those that he should lay off.”

Given how new he is to the MLB, it would make sense that he’s eager to hit the ball.

Additionally, Schneider revealed his plan for how to use the youngster in his return to MLB.

“On days he’s not starting, it’s a bat on the bench,” Schneider continued. “It’s definitely an area where we can have him in there against tough righties, too, whether that’s at first base, third base or DH.”

“We’ll try to get him in as much as we can.”

In a game off the bench earlier in this Royals series, Keys launched his second home run of the season.

One way or another, Keys can be a long-term power solution to the team’s loss of power this past offseason.