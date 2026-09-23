Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Statement After Elimination From Playoff Contention

The Toronto Blue Jays entered Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles knowing that one loss would eliminate them from postseason contention.

Well, in Game 1 Wednesday afternoon, that’s exactly what happened as the Blue Jays failed to overcome a four-run deficit and ultimately lost 4-2.

It was already going to be a long shot for them to climb into contention, as they entered the day 4.0 games back with just five regular-season games remaining. Yet, it’s quite the underwhelming ending for a Blue Jays team that reached the World Series less than a year ago.

Blue Jays Manager Makes Honest Statement After Loss

Following Game 1 Wednesday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke about the team’s struggles and the team’s eventual elimination from playoff contention.

“I think there’s missed opportunities from everyone. Myself, the staff, of everyone, you know, it’s not one person that’s not here, one person who still is here, you know, it’s been some unfortunate breaks, some unfortunate injuries, but at the end of the day, we didn’t play as well as we were capable of playing,” Schneider said. “So it’s frustrating to get to this point, and I think all of us, you take accountability for it, you look yourself in the mirror… and you say, how can we change this going forward.”

“We didn’t play as well as we were capable of playing.” John Schneider on the Blue Jays being officially eliminated from postseason contention. pic.twitter.com/XuXHSYW0BT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 23, 2026

Looking at the Blue Jays

Toronto certainly had some roster turnover from last season, when they made the World Series, to now. Most notably, they lost Bo Bichette.

However, they brought back most of the roster, but many players failed to meet expectations, especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has hit just nine home runs this year, matching his career low from the shortened 2020 season.

The Blue Jays entered Tuesday night’s game 77-81 overall, and the only reason they remained in the mix during the final week of the season is because of how poor the American League has been in 2026.

They’ll now enter a pivotal offseason with some notable free agents, some key names coming back, and some major decisions to make across their roster as they decide how they want to approach the 2027 season.