Blue Jays Manager Reveals What Former All-Star Pitcher Told Him After Signing

The Toronto Blue Jays are wrapping up their series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Ahead of the series finale, the Blue Jays officially signed recently released pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who spent the 2026 season with the Colorado Rockies before joining Toronto.

While speaking to the media before the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed what Lorenzen told him after signing, with the former All-Star set to pitch out of the bullpen.

Schneider Reveals Lorenzen’s Statement

Lorenzen immediately showed his willingness to do whatever the Blue Jays need, telling Schneider he’ll pitch for as long as necessary and joking that he “can throw 100 pitches today.”

“He was like… Literally, whatever you want. I can throw 100 pitches today. You can try to break me. It’s not going to work,” Schneider revealed via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Michael Lorenzen will be in the #BlueJays bullpen tonight, but made it clear to John Schneider that he’s ready to do anything: “He was like… Literally, whatever you want. I can throw 100 pitches today. You can try to break me. It’s not going to work.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 27, 2026

Lorenzen’s 2026 Season

Lorenzen has put together a formidable 12-year MLB career across several different organizations. However, he’s struggled on the mound during his time with the Rockies this season.

Lorenzen made 25 starts in Colorado, where pitchers face the added challenge of playing at high altitude. Even with that factor, he posted a 7.08 ERA and a 3-11 record across 115.2 innings. He has allowed a major league-high 168 hits and 91 earned runs.

Over his career, Lorenzen is a one-time All-Star with a 4.40 ERA and a 57-66 record. His versatility allows him to work as either a starter or reliever, and he’s recorded 908 strikeouts across 1,111.2 innings.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is dealing with injuries to Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage in its starting rotation as the Blue Jays push for one of the final three American League Wild Card spots.

They enter Thursday with a 65-69 record and sit just three games out of a postseason spot.