Blue Jays Manager Shares Honest Thoughts on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After A’s Series

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a disappointing series loss to the Athletics on the road.

Toronto lost the first and third games of the series, which is frustrating for the team as the Blue Jays are chasing down the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays are now 73-74 and 1.5 games behind the Guardians before Cleveland played on Wednesday night.

Blue Jays Manager Shares Thoughts on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday to drop the series as the bats went cold.

In the loss, slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-3 with 1 walk, as the lack of power and hitting is a concern. After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared his honest thoughts on Guerrero.

“In every situation, not just him, everyone, when you have some traffic out there, it’s just getting a good pitch to hit,” said Schneider. “I think that no one wants to do that more than Vlad. And a lot of times, him or anyone, it’s kind of waiting for a pitch you can do a little bit more with.”

Guerrero is hitting .260 with 8 home runs and 54 RBIs this season. He’s in the first year of his 14-year, $500 million deal.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays suffered a disappointing series loss to the Athletics as Toronto is pushing for a Wild Card spot.

After the game, Schneider said he felt like the team did well, but knew they had to be better.

“I thought it was fine,” Schneider replied when asked about the team’s energy. “This is a tough place to play. It’s the ninth game of a tough road trip and it’s definitely a different atmosphere here, but I thought the guys were ready to play and just didn’t get it done today.

“Not making any excuses for where we’re playing or who we’re playing,” he continued, “but definitely tough here on 12 o’clock game, nine (games) out of nine (days), too. So, wish you played a little bit better, but you gotta regroup tomorrow.”

Schneider said the loss was a frustrating way to end a rather solid road trip.

With the loss, the Blue Jays are 73-74. Toronto will kick off a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.