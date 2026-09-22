Toronto Blue Jays Announce 16 Roster Moves As Orioles Kill Playoff Hope

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of their second-to-last series of the 2026 season. Although they have two games left against the Baltimore Orioles (and three against the Cincinnati Reds), their season is effectively over. However, the Blue Jays’ news of the day involves 16 players being activated off various injured and development lists.

The Blue Jays’ chances of making the postseason have all but diminished. After dropping their most recent game 3-4 to the Orioles, FanGraphs dropped their playoff chances to 1 percent.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Announce 16 Transactions During Baltimore Orioles Series

The Blue Jays are preparing to play Game 2 of their series against the Orioles. Before taking to the field, every minor league affiliate announced the reinstatement of a player from the injured list, or development list.

Here is the list of transactions from the MiLB Transactions Log:

DSL Blue Jays Blue activated RHP Marcelino Theodore from the 7-day injured list.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated LF Hedbert Perez from the 7-day injured list.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated RHP T.J. Brock from the 7-day injured list.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats activated OF Mathieu Vallee from the 7-day injured list.

DSL Blue Jays Blue activated RHP Jose Alvarez from the 7-day injured list.

DSL Blue Jays Red activated RHP Bryan Borbon from the 7-day injured list.

DSL Blue Jays Red activated RHP Daniel De La Cruz from the 7-day injured list.

Vancouver Canadians activated OF Sam Shaw from the 7-day injured list.

Vancouver Canadians activated RHP Trace Baker from the 7-day injured list.

Buffalo Bisons activated RHP Pat Gallagher from the Development List.

Buffalo Bisons activated LHP Javen Coleman from the 7-day injured list.

Dunedin Blue Jays activated RHP Blake Purnell from the 7-day injured list.

DSL Blue Jays Red activated SS Sebastian Casanova from the 7-day injured list.

Vancouver Canadians activated SS Ty Southisene from the 7-day injured list.

Dunedin Blue Jays activated OF Yorman Licourt from the 7-day injured list.

Buffalo Bisons activated RHP Beau Philip from the 7-day injured list.

Why The Boatload Of Roster Moves?

When a fan looks at a list of 16 transactions in one day, it raises one major question: Why the boatload of transactions?

The answer is actually pretty simple. All of the Blue Jays’ minor league affiliates have finished their season.

With that in mind, here are the Blue Jays affiliates, how they finished the season, and how each player performed.

DSL Blue Jays Red

Team Record: 34-18 (Win-Loss)

Sebastian Cassanova (17 years old): 37 Games Played, 48 Hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs, 19 Stolen Bases, 0 Home Runs, .390 Batting Average, .469 On-Base Percentage.

Daniel De La Cruz (19 years old): 18 Appearances, 24 Strikeouts, 19 Walks, 33 Innings, 1 Hold, 1 Save, 3.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP.

Bryan Borbon (18 years old): 8 Appearances (7 starts), 21 Strikeouts, 7 Walks, 29.1 Innings, 1.53 ERA, 1.02 WHIP.

DSL Blue Jays Blue

Team Record: 20-35 (Win-Loss)

Jose Alvarez (17 years old): 3 Appearances, 3 Strikeouts, 1.2 Innings, 2 Walks, 1 Save, 10.80 ERA, 2.40 WHIP.

Marcelino Theodore (19 years old): 15 Appearances, 25 Strikeouts, 18 Walks, 1 Hold, 1 Save, 5.30 ERA, 1.50 WHIP.

Dunedin Blue Jays

Team Record: 62-66 (Win-Loss)

Yorman Licourt (22 years old): 49 Games Played, 31 Hits, 7 Doubles, 1 Triple, 26 RBIs, 2 Stolen Bases, 8 Home Runs, 31 Walks, .194 Batting Average, .330 On-Base Percentage.

Blake Purnell (24 years old): 12 Appearances (11 Starts), 43 Strikeouts, 53.2 innings, 17 Walks, 6.37 ERA, 1.64 WHIP.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Team Record: 59-75 (Win-Loss), Last Place

Hedbert Perez (23 years old): 52 Games Played, 45 Hits, 12 Doubles, 32 RBIs, 8 Stolen Bases, 10 Home Runs, 25 Walks, .259 Batting Average, .358 On-Base Percentage.

T.J. Brock (27 years old): 8 Appearances, 11 Strikeouts, 8 Walks, 1 Hold, 7.2 Innings, 8.22 ERA, 2.22 WHIP.

Mathieu Vallee (26 years old): 49 Games Played, 45 Hits, 8 Doubles, 17 RBIs, 26 Stolen Bases, 0 Home Runs, 17 Walks, .310 Batting Average, .392 On-Base Percentage.

Vancouver Canadians

Team Record: 64-68 (Win-Loss) *Won Championship.

Ty Southisene (21 years old): 77 Games Played, 90 Hits, 9 Doubles, 6 Triples, 39 RBIs, 34 Stolen Bases, 1 Home Run, 47 Walks, .300 Batting Average, .419 On-Base Percentage.

Trace Baker (22 years old): 19 Appearances, 40 Strikeouts, 14 Walks, 5 Saves, 30.1 Innings, 4.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP.

Sam Shaw (21 years old): 32 Games Played, 27 Hits, 6 Doubles, 1 Triple, 26 RBIs, 32 Walks, 4 Stolen Bases, 7 Home Runs, .255 Batting Average, .433 On-Base Percentage.

Buffalo Bisons

Team Record: 68-79 (Win-Loss)

Beau Philip (27 years old): 22 Appearances, 21 Strikeouts, 13 Walks, 23.1 Innings, 5 Holds, 3.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP.

Javen Coleman (24 years old): 33 Appearances, 58 Strikeouts, 12 Walks, 40 Innings, 1 Hold, 7 Saves, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP.

Pat Gallagher (26 years old): 33 Appearances (2 Starts), 72 Strikeouts, 20 Walks, 52.1 Innings, 3 Holds, 6.71 ERA, 1.51 WHIP.