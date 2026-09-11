Toronto Blue Jays Chances of a Bo Bichette Return Suddenly Skyrocket

The Toronto Blue Jays have had some great players move on from the organization over the years. However, none may have been more well-loved by the fans than Bo Bichette.

That made his departure during the MLB offseason that much more heartbreaking. However, a new report suggests there is a good chance that mistake will be rectified.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Bo Bichette Is Likely To Leave New York Mets

MLB insider Jeff Passan gave a big free agency update recently, and Bichette’s name popped up amongst the potential free agents hitting the market in the offseason.

“The trickiest decision in the free agent class,” Passan wrote for ESPN. “The Mets owe Bichette $84 million over the next two years. If he opts out, he will get a $5 million buyout and hit free agency again going into his age-29 season hopeful that the mediocrity of the rest of the class makes him stand out in ways he didn’t last winter.”

Passan adds that there is a decent chance he could stay with the Mets, given that his early struggles have hurt his overall production.

“If he chooses to stick with his salary of $42 million a year, no one could blame him, particularly with an early slump dragging down his season-long numbers. Will he opt out: Yes — but it’s genuinely a coin flip.”

The fact that there is even the slightest chance that the Blue Jays could orchestrate a reunion with Bichette is likely to have fans chomping at the bit.

Toronto Blue Jays Have a Chance To Fix Offseason Mistake

Losing Bichette this past offseason might be the biggest mistake the Blue Jays made this past winter. However, if Passan’s report is to be believed, the chances of a reunion are the best they have been.

Bichette signed with the New York Mets on January 16th, 2026. His three-year, $126 million contract has a player opt-out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The 28-year-old infielder hasn’t blown the doors off offensively this year. However, recording 151 hits, 24 doubles, 73 RBIs, and 16 home runs in 144 games is nothing to scoff at.

But if there was any way that the Blue Jays could get the 2025 Bichette back into the fold, they should do so.

This year, Bichette is fifth in WAR on the Mets (1.9), according to FanGraphs. If he were on the Blue Jays, Bichette would be fourth in WAR behind Andres Gimenez, Kazuma Okamoto, and Alejandro Kirk.

Potentially ranking fourth on the Blue Jays, despite having a down year, tells you everything you need to know about how both of their seasons are going.

If Bichette decides to opt-out, don’t be surprised if you hear chatter between the Blue Jays and Bichette pick up.