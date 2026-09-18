Toronto Blue Jays Promote 134-Game Player Before Texas Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are going from the Detroit Tigers to the Texas Rangers. Once the dust settled on Thursday’s games, the Rangers and Blue Jays are both two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final MLB AL Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, Blue Jays news emerges regarding Devereaux Harrison.

This series is the most important series the Blue Jays have played this year. Friday’s game starts at 6:05 PM Mountain Time, 8:05 PM Eastern Time, with Dylan Cease starting for the Blue Jays. Kumar Rocker will start for the Rangers.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 134-Game Player

Before taking to the dugout for the first game of this series against the Rangers, the Blue Jays announced a minor transaction involving Harrison.

The MiLB Transactions Log revealed that the Blue Jays promoted Harrison: “RHP Devereaux Harrison assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.”

Harrison is a 25-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot, 190-pound hurler was a Blue Jays draft pick in 2022.

Looking at Devereaux Harrison

Harrison is in his fifth year with the Blue Jays organization.

In 2026, he has split his time between Double-A and Triple-A. Prior to his promotion, Harrison played six Double-A games. In those games, he recorded 13 strikeouts in 6.2 innings, along with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP.

Additionally, he has already played 33 Triple-A games. Harrison has 50 strikeouts, two holds, one save, a 6.05 ERA, and a 1.45 WHIP in 64 innings pitched. He currently boasts a 3-5 record.

Devereaux Harrison’s Future With The Toronto Blue Jays

Will Harrison stick with the Blue Jays past the 2026 season? Unfortunately, that will depend on several individual factors.

For starters, does the player want to stay? Does the team want him to stay? If the answer to either of those is no, then it’s game over.

However, given how many pitchers a team needs and how many affiliates each MLB team has, the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” rule could apply here.

There is still room for Harrison’s role to grow and develop. In 2025, he played most of his season in Double-A baseball. Now that he spent most of this season in Triple-A, the next goal will be to see how many more high-leverage innings he can play in a season.

One way or another, he is likely to return to the Blue Jays. For how long? That simply depends on how quickly he can adapt to a potential new role.