Toronto Blue Jays Make Ernie Clement Announcement During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays enter Saturday’s September 5th game with a 1-0 series lead over the Kansas City Royals. Before that, the Blue Jays made an announcement regarding Ernie Clement.

Now sporting a 71-71 record, the Blue Jays have leapfrogged the Baltimore Orioles and sit fourth in the AL East. They sit one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card race and could use a solid from the Detroit Tigers, who keep losing to the Guardians.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time or 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Ernie Clement Announcement Before Second Game Versus the Kansas City Royals

Following their victory against the Royals on Friday night, the Blue Jays made an announcement on social media regarding Clement.

“Ern Dog was barking 🐶 #BlueJays50,” the team announced on social media. The image posted with this caption declared Clement the Performer of the Game.

The 30-year-old utility player finished the game with two hits, two RBIs, and one run scored.

Ernie Clement’s Humorous Comments After Game 1 Victory over Royals

Following that Game 1 victory, Clement spoke to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

When speaking about the four-run outburst the Blue Jays had in the first inning of the game, Clement spoke plainly about what was going right for the ball club.

“Being aggressive, we were swinging at good pitches,” Clement said. “Just being the attacker here lately, so it’s been great to see.”

When asked about using Brett Bateman’s bat in a previous game, Clement shared high praise for the rookie while also offering a humorous response.

“What a great player,” Clement said. “He’s been an awesome addition at the top of our order. I’m just trying to be Brett Bateman at this point.”

A Closer Look At Ernie Clement

In addition to recently getting engaged, Clement’s bat has been picking up steam.

He has four hits, three RBIs, and one stolen base in his last three games. While those numbers aren’t lighting the world on fire, this is the time of the year when they want everyone to be pulling on the rope together.

After his performance last night, it’s safe to say that Clement is just warming up.