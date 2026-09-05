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Toronto Blue Jays Make Ernie Clement Announcement During Royals Series

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Ernie Clement
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Toronto Blue Jays make Ernie Clement announcement before the second game of their recent Kansas City Royals series.

The Toronto Blue Jays enter Saturday’s September 5th game with a 1-0 series lead over the Kansas City Royals. Before that, the Blue Jays made an announcement regarding Ernie Clement.

Now sporting a 71-71 record, the Blue Jays have leapfrogged the Baltimore Orioles and sit fourth in the AL East. They sit one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card race and could use a solid from the Detroit Tigers, who keep losing to the Guardians.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast at 5:10 PM Mountain Time or 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Ernie Clement Announcement Before Second Game Versus the Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 4: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays is safe back to first on the throw to Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Following their victory against the Royals on Friday night, the Blue Jays made an announcement on social media regarding Clement.

Ern Dog was barking 🐶 #BlueJays50,” the team announced on social media. The image posted with this caption declared Clement the Performer of the Game. 

The 30-year-old utility player finished the game with two hits, two RBIs, and one run scored.

Ernie Clement’s Humorous Comments After Game 1 Victory over Royals

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Following that Game 1 victory, Clement spoke to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

When speaking about the four-run outburst the Blue Jays had in the first inning of the game, Clement spoke plainly about what was going right for the ball club.

“Being aggressive, we were swinging at good pitches,” Clement said. “Just being the attacker here lately, so it’s been great to see.”

When asked about using Brett Bateman’s bat in a previous game, Clement shared high praise for the rookie while also offering a humorous response.

“What a great player,” Clement said. “He’s been an awesome addition at the top of our order. I’m just trying to be Brett Bateman at this point.”

A Closer Look At Ernie Clement

Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 26: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Texas Rangers steals second base against Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

In addition to recently getting engaged, Clement’s bat has been picking up steam.

He has four hits, three RBIs, and one stolen base in his last three games. While those numbers aren’t lighting the world on fire, this is the time of the year when they want everyone to be pulling on the rope together.

After his performance last night, it’s safe to say that Clement is just warming up.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Make Ernie Clement Announcement During Royals Series

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