Toronto Blue Jays George Springer Breaks Silence on Retirement Plans

The Toronto Blue Jays are eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs (thanks to the Baltimore Orioles), but they still have one series left to play. The Blue Jays news of the day sees George Springer speak honestly about his future while the team prepares for their final series of the season against the Cincinnati Reds.

Game 1 of this new series begins on Friday, September 25th, 2026. The game will be broadcast at 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern. At this time, no starter has been confirmed for the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays News: George Springer Speaks On Future With Toronto

Prior to playing their first game against the Reds, Springer spoke honestly about what his potential retirement looks like and his future with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays journalist Hazel Mae revealed his comments on social media.

“I don’t know.. I love this organization. I loved being a Blue Jay. I’ve loved every single bit of being here. I haven’t really gotten that far yet. I’ve kind of taken every day with these guys in stride,” Springer said.

The fact that he doesn’t give an immediate yes or no should raise some eyebrows.

If he didn’t come out and say that he isn’t retiring, then he is at least considering it. And there is no reason why he shouldn’t consider it.

The Blue Jays slugger just turned 37 and has a new baby at home. No one would blame him if he decided to call it a career.

Looking at George Springer’s Career

Springer has had a largely successful MLB career.

The 37-year-old has been going through a down year in 2026. In 124 games, he has recorded 114 hits, 22 doubles, two triples, 54 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 15 home runs.

Springer has split his career between the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros.

He has played 1569 games in his career. In those games, Springer has recorded 1594 hits, 850 RBIs, 132 stolen bases, and 308 home runs.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays Without George Springer

If Springer decides to move on, that opens things up for the Blue Jays next year.

They gain a designated hitter spot, which they could fill with another aging veteran from another organization. Or, they could get creative and use one of their young guns in this position.

Sean Keys and Jojo Parker are two youngsters who could work their way onto the MLB roster next season. Using a young player at DH could be one way to slowly integrate a prospect into the big-league lineup.

Either way they decide to go, if Springer calls it a career, they will certainly have options in that situation.