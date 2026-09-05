Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Removal From Royals Game

The Toronto Blue Jays may be in trouble with Jameson Taillon.

In the middle of the first game of their new series against the Kansas City Royals (immediately after winning their series against the Cleveland Guardians), Taillon had his night cut short.

Taillon threw 29 pitches across the first two innings of the game. He recorded one strikeout while surrendering two hits and one home run.

Toronto Blue Jays Remove Jameson Taillon After Short Start

In what could arguably be seen as the worst-case scenario, not only was Taillon’s night cut short, but he was officially removed from the game.

“UPDATE: RHP Jameson Taillon was removed from tonight’s game with right elbow discomfort,” the team announced from their social media account during the September 4th game.

Prior to tonight’s game, Taillon was reinstated, with Ricky Tiedemann being optioned. Taillon is a 34-year-old pitcher who was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Jameson Taillon reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight’s game 🔹 LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A,” the team announced a few short hours before Friday night’s game.

Online Reaction to Jameson Taillon News

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reacted to the news:

“Jameson Taillon left with right elbow discomfort, the #BlueJays say. Certainly not great, considering he’s coming back from the same thing. Jays, as they have all year, are back to figure out starting pitching,” Bannon wrote.

Obviously, Taillon re-injuring himself is less than ideal. Luckily, the Blue Jays have a lot of pitchers heating up in the minors who could see a call-up in the coming days.