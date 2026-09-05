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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Removal From Royals Game

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John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays may be in trouble with Jameson Taillon.

In the middle of the first game of their new series against the Kansas City Royals (immediately after winning their series against the Cleveland Guardians), Taillon had his night cut short.

Taillon threw 29 pitches across the first two innings of the game. He recorded one strikeout while surrendering two hits and one home run.

Toronto Blue Jays Remove Jameson Taillon After Short Start

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

In what could arguably be seen as the worst-case scenario, not only was Taillon’s night cut short, but he was officially removed from the game.

“UPDATE: RHP Jameson Taillon was removed from tonight’s game with right elbow discomfort,” the team announced from their social media account during the September 4th game.

Prior to tonight’s game, Taillon was reinstated, with Ricky Tiedemann being optioned. Taillon is a 34-year-old pitcher who was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Jameson Taillon reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight’s game 🔹 LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A,” the team announced a few short hours before Friday night’s game.

Online Reaction to Jameson Taillon News

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 4: Eric Lauer of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reacted to the news:

Jameson Taillon left with right elbow discomfort, the #BlueJays say. Certainly not great, considering he’s coming back from the same thing. Jays, as they have all year, are back to figure out starting pitching,” Bannon wrote.

Obviously, Taillon re-injuring himself is less than ideal. Luckily, the Blue Jays have a lot of pitchers heating up in the minors who could see a call-up in the coming days.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Jameson Taillon Removal From Royals Game

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