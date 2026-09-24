Toronto Blue Jays Cut Newly Acquired 25-Year-Old During Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are officially eliminated from the 2026 MLB Playoffs. The final dagger in the heart was losing a doubleheader to their AL Rivals, the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, Blue Jays news emerged regarding Jose Rodriguez.

The Blue Jays have one series left of the season. They will play their first of three games against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, September 25th, at 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Cut 25-Year-Old Player During Baltimore Orioles Series

The Blue Jays announced a few transactions during their doubleheader on Wednesday, and one of those transactions involved Rodriguez.

“ROSTER MOVES: RHP Chase Lee and RHP CJ Van Eyk recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. RHP José Rodríguez optioned to the Spring Training Complex. RHP Dylan Cease (right shoulder inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20,” the Blue Jays announced on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

With all of the commotion of Wednesday, it’s easy to see how this transaction slipped through the cracks.

For starters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came under fire for comments he made about his contract. Secondly, the Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention at this point of the day.

Looking at Jose Rodriguez’s Season

Rodriguez is a 25-year-old pitcher who joined the Blue Jays earlier this year via trade.

The 6-foot-6 hurler has pitched in four MLB games since joining the team. In those games, Rodriguez recorded five strikeouts and a hold in 4.2 innings. He recorded a 0.00 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP.

On September 1st, the Blue Jays acquired Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Sebastian Rodriguez.

Looking At Sebastian Rodriguez Post-Trade

Sebastian has not played any games since being traded to the Dodgers.

The 20-year-old has only made seven pitching appearances, throwing 11 strikeouts in nine innings. Sebastian owns a 4-0 win-loss record, along with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

While it is still too soon to tell how the Blue Jays made out in this transaction, early returns suggest the Blue Jays are winners.

In the very least, Jose appears to be an arm that comes out of the bullpen in 2027 and has an impact on every game.