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Toronto Blue Jays Cut Newly Acquired 25-Year-Old During Orioles Series

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John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays manager
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Toronto Blue Jays cut recently acquired 25-year-old during their Baltimore Orioles series.

The Toronto Blue Jays are officially eliminated from the 2026 MLB Playoffs. The final dagger in the heart was losing a doubleheader to their AL Rivals, the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, Blue Jays news emerged regarding Jose Rodriguez.

The Blue Jays have one series left of the season. They will play their first of three games against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, September 25th, at 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Cut 25-Year-Old Player During Baltimore Orioles Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Jose Rodriguez #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to take the mound in his MLB debut during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays announced a few transactions during their doubleheader on Wednesday, and one of those transactions involved Rodriguez.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Chase Lee and RHP CJ Van Eyk recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. RHP José Rodríguez optioned to the Spring Training Complex. RHP Dylan Cease (right shoulder inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20,” the Blue Jays announced on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

With all of the commotion of Wednesday, it’s easy to see how this transaction slipped through the cracks.

For starters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came under fire for comments he made about his contract. Secondly, the Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention at this point of the day.

Looking at Jose Rodriguez’s Season

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Jose Rodriguez #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays stands on the field after making his MLB debut against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rodriguez is a 25-year-old pitcher who joined the Blue Jays earlier this year via trade.

The 6-foot-6 hurler has pitched in four MLB games since joining the team. In those games, Rodriguez recorded five strikeouts and a hold in 4.2 innings. He recorded a 0.00 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP.

On September 1st, the Blue Jays acquired Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Sebastian Rodriguez.

Looking At Sebastian Rodriguez Post-Trade

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Jose Rodriguez #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout after making his MLB debut during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sebastian has not played any games since being traded to the Dodgers.

The 20-year-old has only made seven pitching appearances, throwing 11 strikeouts in nine innings. Sebastian owns a 4-0 win-loss record, along with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

While it is still too soon to tell how the Blue Jays made out in this transaction, early returns suggest the Blue Jays are winners.

In the very least, Jose appears to be an arm that comes out of the bullpen in 2027 and has an impact on every game.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Cut Newly Acquired 25-Year-Old During Orioles Series

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