Toronto Blue Jays Make Sudden Kazuma Okamoto Announcement Before Royals Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kazuma Okamoto have been a match made in MLB free agent heaven. After all, his recent heroics have now put the Blue Jays up 2-0 on the Kansas City Royals.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays will look to secure the sweep against the Royals. The Sunday game is an early one, scheduled for 12:10 PM Mountain Time or 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Kazuma Okamoto Milestone Announcement Against Kansas City Royals

After their Game 2 victory, the Blue Jays announced a milestone for Okamoto.

“Congrats on your first 4-hit game of your MLB career, Kazuma!” the team posted from their social media account on the night of September 5th, 2026.

Okamoto is a 30-year-old utility player who has become the Blue Jays’ everyday third baseman. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract this past offseason.

On Saturday night, he recorded his first-ever four-hit game. Additionally, Okamoto recorded two RBIs in his five at-bats.

The MLB also chimed in with its own announcement regarding Okamoto.

“Kazuma Okamoto collects 4 hits and the @BlueJays move over .500 for the first time since April 3rd!” the league announced following the Blue Jays’ Saturday night win.

John Schneider on Kazuma Okamoto

Earlier in July, the Blue Jays manager had spoken about Okamoto and what he’s brought to the team.

“This is what we had hoped for,” John Schneider said via Sportsnet. “I think when some guys are searching for some slug it’s nice to have a guy be pretty consistent with that and be a threat everytime (he’s) up there.”

“Last couple games, a grand-slam and a three-run homer, it flips the game real quick.”

Okamoto leads the Blue Jays in both home runs (28) and RBIs (81).

Kazuma Okamoto on Recent Victory Over Kansas City Royals

Okamoto also spoke after the Blue Jays’ victory on Saturday night.

“There have been some ups and downs,” Okamoto said through an interpreter via MLB.com. “I know my weaknesses, but I’m always working to make sure that I can hit the ones I’m having a hard time hitting. We’ve come this far, so all we can do is win and hopefully go to the postseason.”

“That’s all we’re thinking about. Every game, we’re giving it our all.”

Blue Jays fans everywhere are likely delighted to hear Okamoto speak this way. Both about the season and about how he’s trying to improve during a breakout rookie season.