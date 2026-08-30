Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Released by Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays look to complete the sweep against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, August 30th, 2026. As the series wraps up, news about Michael Plassmeyer has emerged.

The Blue Jays take their 67-70 record against the Mariners’ 64-72 record for Sunday’s clash. The game will be broadcast at 1:37 PM Eastern Time, 10:37 AM Pacific Time.

Seattle Mariners Release 29-Year-Old Player

During their series against each other, the Mariners have announced Plassmeyer news.

The Mariners have released Plassmeyer from their Triple-A affiliate: “Tacoma Rainiers released LHP Michael Plassmeyer.”

Plassmeyer is a 29-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound player was released by the Blue Jays on June 9th, 2026, before signing with the Mariners on a minor league contract on June 13th, 2026.

Looking at Michael Plassmeyer’s Season With the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays

Looking at the 2026 season as a whole, Plassmeyer did much better with Toronto than Seattle.

Plassmeyer made seven appearances for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, four of which were starts. In those appearances, he recorded 15 strikeouts, a 2.11 WHIP, and a 9.19 ERA in 15.2 innings.

However, his results with the Blue Jays are night and day.

The veteran made 20 appearances for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. In those games, Plassmeyer collected 23 strikeouts in 24.2 innings. He also recorded five holds, a 1.82 ERA, and a 0.85 WHIP.

That’s quite the difference.

The Blue Jays signed Plassmeyer on December 6th, 2025, a couple of months ahead of Spring Training.

Before joining Toronto, he spent time with the Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Tampa Bay Rays organizations.

Could Michael Plassmeyer Return to the Toronto Blue Jays?

Of all the ideas that the Blue Jays consider, there are worse ideas than bringing back Plassmeyer.