Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Personal News During Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped their first game against the Texas Rangers. Their 7-1 loss dropped their MLB playoff chances to 14.8 percent. Meanwhile, the team announced personal news about George Springer.

Game 2 of their series against the Rangers is scheduled for 5:05 PM Mountain Time, 7:05 PM Eastern Time on Saturday, September 19th, 2026. Jose Soriano takes the mound for the Blue Jays as Cal Quantrill looks to squash their playoff hopes for good.

Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer Personal News Emerges During Texas Rangers Series

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays grounds into a two-run fielder’s choice during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Before the second game of their series against the Rangers, personal news about the Blue Jays’ Springer emerged.

His MLB profile page shows that Springer’s birthday is September 19th, along with a few other personal details:

George Chelston Springer

Nickname: Horhay

Horhay Born: 9/19/1989 in New Britain, CT

9/19/1989 in New Britain, CT Draft: 2011, Houston Astros, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 11

As of today, Springer is 37 years old.

“A Special Day 4 Springer. Happy Birthday, Georgie,” the team announced on Saturday morning.

George Springer Was Recently Recognized For His Contributions Off The Field

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Springer was the Blue Jays nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

MLB.com states that “The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Springer’s nomination reflects what he has done in the community this year and over the six years he has spent with Toronto.

The award has been around since 1971. It was first called the “Commissioner’s Award.” It was renamed the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973, after Clemente’s tragic passing in 1972.

George Springer’s Future With The Toronto Blue Jays

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Springer is on an expiring contract.

The Blue Jays traded Daulton Varsho, Kevin Gausman, and Jeff Hoffman to the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins, respectively, at the trade deadline. However, they kept Springer and Shane Bieber.

At the time, it was because keeping Springer gave them the best chance at winning. But will that hold true for next season?

With this season nearly over, and the Blue Jays playoff hopes all but gone, it’s time to take a serious look at if he has a future with the organization.

The Blue Jays are loaded with young talent, and should be leaning into that. This offseason, they might need to make the difficult decision of moving on from Springer, despite everything he has brought to the organization.

After all, Springer isn’t getting any younger.