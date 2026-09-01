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Toronto Blue Jays Release High-Risk 20-Year-Old During Guardians Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during a press conference before the game against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering one of the most important series of the 2026 season against the Cleveland Guardians. At the same time, the Blue Jays have announced news regarding Edgar Gallegos.

September is a new month for the Blue Jays, after exiting the best month of their season to date. Game 1 of their series versus the Guardians starts on Tuesday night, with Spencer Miles as the opener going against Gavin Williams of the Guardians.

The game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Eastern Time, 4:40 PM Mountain Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 20-Year-Old Pitcher

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays is pulled by Manager John Schneider in the first inning after giving up three runs on bases loaded walks against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays made an announcement regarding Gallegos before the first pitch of the series was thrown.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, the Blue Jays released Gallegos: “FCL Blue Jays released RHP Edgar Gallegos.

Gallegos is a 20-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-5, 198-pound hurler was in his third season with the organization.

Looking at Edgar Gallegos

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the ball from Louis Varland #77 during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays originally signed Gallegos to a minor league contract on March 24th, 2024.

He played in the Dominican Summer League for the first two years of his Blue Jays tenure. In 2026, Gallegos played 14 games in the Florida Complex League and one game with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The numbers suggest he wasn’t the strongest pitcher one way or another.

In 14 FCL games, Gallegos recorded 16 strikeouts in 20.2 innings. Sadly, his WHIP (2.08) and ERA (9.15) are inflated by the large volume of hits (36), earned runs (21), and home runs (6) scored off him.

The strikeout numbers aren’t substantial enough to elicit excitement. However, not being able to prevent runs from being scored is a big mark against Gallegos’ record.

Could the Toronto Blue Jays Bring Back Edgar Gallegos?

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles with teammate Brandon Valenzuela #59 before being relieved by manager John Schneider during the third inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

There is hope for Gallegos, though.

In his single appearance for Dunedin, he put up an admirable performance. In the one game, Gallegos recorded two strikeouts while surrendering a single hit in three innings to earn a save.

While he isn’t blowing the doors off of the minor leagues with his strikeout numbers or notable velocity, it’s promising that he was able to handle a clutch situation.

Could the Blue Jays bring Gallegos back? This could be a situation where the door is not completely closed on a return.

Given how well he performed in the single game, at the very least, he warrants another look.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Release High-Risk 20-Year-Old During Guardians Series

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