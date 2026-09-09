Toronto Blue Jays Announce Multiple Roster Moves Before Athletics Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to continue their September with another series victory. They enter today’s game with series victories over the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays’ news of multiple roster moves lingers in the background while they hit the field for the third game of their Oakland Athletics series.

Game 3 will be a bullpen game for the Blue Jays, who turn to Braydon Fisher to make the start. Brady Basso starts for the Athletics, with Wednesday’s game starting at 3:05 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Multiple Roster Moves Announced Before Oakland Athletics Series Finale

Before the first pitch of their Wednesday tilt against the Athletics, the Blue Jays announced a few minor transactions involving Rudy Martin Jr, Tanner Andrews, and Owen Gregg.

The first move they announced involved Andrews: “Buffalo Bisons transferred RHP Tanner Andrews from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.”

That transaction was followed by news regarding Martin: “Buffalo Bisons activated RF Rudy Martin Jr. from the 7-day injured list.”

Finally, Gregg moved to the full-season injured list.

Looking at Rudy Martin Jr, Tanner Andrews, & Owen Gregg

Martin Jr. is a 30-year-old outfielder who was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays in July.

The former Baltimore Orioles player has played in 25 games for the Buffalo Bisons since his acquisition. Martin has recorded 21 hits, one double, six RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and one home run.

Andrews is a 30-year-old Miami Marlins draft selection. The right-handed pitcher has gone from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL, likely signaling the end of his season.

Prior to this injury, Andrews was having an excellent season. In 37 games, he recorded 48 strikeouts, while boasting a 2.05 ERA and 12 saves in 12 opportunities.

Finally, Gregg’s season is done. Outside of 25 games, the 19-year-old has spent the entire season on IL.

On September 8th, he was moved to the full-season injured list. Prior to that, Gregg recorded 26 hits, 11 RBIs, four stolen bases, three doubles, one triple, and one home run.

Additionally, he held a fantastic .377 batting average along with a .434 on-base percentage.

Today’s game is bigger than these three players. However, at least one of these players could return next year. Considering the injuries the team has had this year, Andrews could be considered for a call-up to give Toronto more bullpen depth.

Keep your eyes on this trio.