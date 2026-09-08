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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Injury Update During Athletics Series

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Toronto Blue Jays announce Shane Bieber update during Oakland Athletics series.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the first game in their series against the Oakland Athletics. Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays offered an injury update on Shane Bieber.

The Blue Jays will have an opportunity to bounce back from their 6-5 loss on Monday. Tuesday night’s game will begin at 7:40 PM Mountain Time, 9:40 PM Eastern Time. The battle on the mound will be between Jose Soriano for the Blue Jays and Jack Perkins for the Athletics.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Injury Update on Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after being pulled in the first inning after giving up three runs on bases loaded walks against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch being thrown on the field on Monday night, the Blue Jays shared an update on Bieber.

On their official injury report on the Blue Jays’ website, they wrote, “Threw again on Sept. 7 from 75 feet and is aiming to get back on the mound for the first time later in the week.”

If Bieber were to get back on the mound before the end of this week, that would be a huge deal for the Blue Jays. The rotation desperately needs the Bieber that was pitching high-quality starts for the team before his injury.

Arden Zwelling added his own reporting on the Bieber injury.

“Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a 34-pitch bullpen in Dunedin, Fla. on Monday. Next step for him is two innings vs live hitters on Thursday. Shane Bieber (shoulder) extended his flat ground catch play to 75-feet on Monday in Sacramento,” the Sportsnet journalist wrote.

Bieber is a 31-year-old starting pitcher who was originally drafted by the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking at Shane Bieber’s 2026 Season

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Bieber was playing a great stretch of baseball for the Blue Jays before going down with an injury.

In his last three starts before his injury, Bieber recorded 16 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Two of those starts were wins.

This year, Bieber has a 5-2 record in 11 starts. He has also recorded 44 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, including four quality starts.

One way or another, Bieber has been a factor for the Blue Jays since coming back from injury at the beginning of the year.

Getting him back before the MLB playoffs would be a huge boost to a club that needs good news.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Injury Update During Athletics Series

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