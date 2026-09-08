Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Injury Update During Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the first game in their series against the Oakland Athletics. Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays offered an injury update on Shane Bieber.

The Blue Jays will have an opportunity to bounce back from their 6-5 loss on Monday. Tuesday night’s game will begin at 7:40 PM Mountain Time, 9:40 PM Eastern Time. The battle on the mound will be between Jose Soriano for the Blue Jays and Jack Perkins for the Athletics.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Injury Update on Shane Bieber

Prior to the first pitch being thrown on the field on Monday night, the Blue Jays shared an update on Bieber.

On their official injury report on the Blue Jays’ website, they wrote, “Threw again on Sept. 7 from 75 feet and is aiming to get back on the mound for the first time later in the week.”

If Bieber were to get back on the mound before the end of this week, that would be a huge deal for the Blue Jays. The rotation desperately needs the Bieber that was pitching high-quality starts for the team before his injury.

Arden Zwelling added his own reporting on the Bieber injury.

“Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a 34-pitch bullpen in Dunedin, Fla. on Monday. Next step for him is two innings vs live hitters on Thursday. Shane Bieber (shoulder) extended his flat ground catch play to 75-feet on Monday in Sacramento,” the Sportsnet journalist wrote.

Bieber is a 31-year-old starting pitcher who was originally drafted by the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking at Shane Bieber’s 2026 Season

Bieber was playing a great stretch of baseball for the Blue Jays before going down with an injury.

In his last three starts before his injury, Bieber recorded 16 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Two of those starts were wins.

This year, Bieber has a 5-2 record in 11 starts. He has also recorded 44 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, including four quality starts.

One way or another, Bieber has been a factor for the Blue Jays since coming back from injury at the beginning of the year.

Getting him back before the MLB playoffs would be a huge boost to a club that needs good news.