Blue Jays Outfielder Suffers Ankle Injury

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jesus Sanchez suffered a sprained ankle in the team’s 5-4 loss on Friday night to the Texas Rangers.

Sanchez suffered the injury at the top of the seventh inning, when he went to make a catch on a Brandon Nimmo fly ball to left field. After walking off the field, Sanchez was replaced in the lineup by Davis Schneider in the bottom of the seventh.

Jesus Sanchez Suffers Ankle Injury

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Sanchez sprained his ankle. Thankfully, X-rays were negative, so there is no fracture present. Still, he may be out for a few days as he gets back to full health.

“Jesus Sanchez sprained his right ankle during Friday’s game, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who added that X-rays returned negative for a fracture,” wrote Blue Jays reporter Arden Zwelling on X.

Jesus Sanchez Has Been Inconsistent for the Blue Jays

In his first season in Toronto since coming over in an offseason trade from the Houston Astros for fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido, Sanchez has been very inconsistent for the Blue Jays.

His .274 average, 7 home runs, and .753 OPS are all decent marks, but he has been very uneven with his bat all season long. To make matters worse, Sanchez’s defense in the outfield has been terrible, leading Schneider to recently criticize him for making poor decisions.

With the Blue Jays trying their best to stay in the American League Wild Card hunt, they need a better performance in the second half of the season from Sanchez. Otherwise, he might lose his playing time in the second half of the year as the Blue Jays need a more consistent performance from Sanchez.

When he’s on, the 28-year-old Dominican Republic native can launch absolute missiles over the wall. But when he’s off, he can be a strikeout machine who doesn’t walk much. And, as mentioned earlier, his defense isn’t very good.

Still, he has power, which is something the Blue Jays need in their lineup this season with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having just 4 home runs at the halfway mark of the year.