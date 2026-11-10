Blue Jays Predicted to Land Dodgers All-Star in Major Offseason Move

The Toronto Blue Jays were easily the biggest disappointment of the 2026 MLB season, with the team missing the playoffs entirely.

After coming within a few outs of winning the World Series in 2025, the Blue Jays completely faltered this past season. Part of this was due to a regression from players at the plate, mixed with an inconsistent season all around.

So, as the team enters the offseason, there could be some major changes coming to the roster, with the front office understanding moves need to be made. Toronto needs some sort of spark this offseason, helping the team get back to being a true contender in the American League.

The Blue Jays aren’t far off, and the team still has a nice core of players on the roster. But this group needs more, which was evident from the play this past season.

Blue Jays Linked With Dodgers Star

MLB analyst Mike Axisa of CBS Sports linked Hernandez to the Blue Jays, predicting that the team would trade for the slugger. Toronto desperately needs more offense this winter, and Hernandez could be the spark that they need.

Hernandez and the Blue Jays know each other well, with the veteran having spent time in Toronto in the past. The slugger was loved during his time with the Blue Jays, and the team could be looking into a reunion of sorts this offseason.

“Trading an outfielder to clear a spot for De Paula seems like such an obvious move that I’m not sure this prediction qualifies as bold. Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker aren’t going anywhere, which leaves Teoscar Hernández. How about a trade that sends Hernández back to the Blue Jays? It’s a one-year commitment, the Blue Jays badly need over-the-fence power, and the fan base already loves the guy. Teoscar to Toronto as what amounts to their George Springer replacement. I boldly predict it,” Axisa wrote.

After a slow start to the season in Los Angeles, Hernandez started to put things together for the Dodgers in 2026. The veteran hit .267 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .759 for the season.

Hernandez will be entering the final year of his contract, so the Blue Jays wouldn’t take on long-term salary in a potential trade. Los Angeles has enjoyed Hernandez over the last few years, but it may be time for them to move on from the outfielder as they try to get younger.

Should the Blue Jays Make This Move?

If the Dodgers made Hernandez available on the trade block, the Blue Jays should make sure to go after him. While it may cost them, Hernandez could be the energy spark that this team was missing a year ago.

Hernandez plays with a level of excitement that all teams ned, and Toronto could benefit from having him around again. The Blue Jays have to add more offense to the lineup as well, and Hernandez could provide this.

The veteran slugger may be one of the best outfielders for the team to target, and the Blue Jays may benefit greatly if they can bring him back this offseason.