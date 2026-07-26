Blue Jays Predicted to Part Ways With Max Scherzer Despite Strong Comeback

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally getting a chance to see what Max Scherzer has left in his arm, with the future Hall of Famer on track to return to the Blue Jays after a stellar rehab start in Triple-A.

But the 41-year-old’s days in Toronto could be numbered, with one MLB analyst identifying him as one of the top “buy-low” candidates to move before the upcoming trade deadline.

Max Scherzer Eyed as Trade-Deadline Target

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller identified the league’s low-cost trade pieces, noting that Scherzer’s recent decline makes him a top candidate for a team looking to make an upgrade without paying a high price.