Blue Jays Predicted to Part Ways With Max Scherzer Despite Strong Comeback

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally getting a chance to see what Max Scherzer has left in his arm, with the future Hall of Famer on track to return to the Blue Jays after a stellar rehab start in Triple-A.
But the 41-year-old’s days in Toronto could be numbered, with one MLB analyst identifying him as one of the top “buy-low” candidates to move before the upcoming trade deadline.
Max Scherzer Eyed as Trade-Deadline Target
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller identified the league’s low-cost trade pieces, noting that Scherzer’s recent decline makes him a top candidate for a team looking to make an upgrade without paying a high price.
“Sadly, Father Time has caught up with MLB’s still rostered 40-somethings who will be first-ballot Hall of Famers in a few years. Justin Verlander has made just one appearance this season for the Tigers while Max Scherzer has made just one appearance in the past three months,” Miller wrote.
But Scherzer is on his way back, throwing five no-hit innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo and a return to Toronto in the near future.
“And while there has been no official announcement yet, there’s a chance he takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Monday—on his 42nd birthday—back in his old stomping grounds at Nationals Park,” Miller wrote.
Despite the value that Scherzer could have to the Blue Jays in their bid to avenge last season’s World Series loss, Miller suggested the veteran pitcher could be willing to waive his no-trade clause and join a team with a stronger chance to contend.
“But a full NTC didn’t stop him from going from the Mets to the Rangers in pursuit of a ring three years ago, and it presumably wouldn’t be a hiccup now,” Miller wrote. “And if he does pitch at least 43 innings the rest of the way, that probably means he is making an impact (not to mention staying healthy) and is worth the pay bump.”
Max Scherzer Ready for MLB Return
After an efficient outing with the Buffalo Bisons, Scherzer said he’s anxious to get back into the MLB rotation in Toronto.
“I’m in a good spot throwing the ball,” he told Sportsnet. “The ball’s coming out of my hand the way it needs to. So I’m looking to pitch here, in the big leagues.”
The Sportsnet report noted that Scherzer’s thumb responded well to cortisone injections, and he feels good with his pitches.
“I can feel it coming out of my hand, and that feels right,” he said. “I know I can pitch. I know I can still go out there and compete.”
Scherzer admitted that the setback has been frustrating this season, but he’s remaining focused on getting back into the rotation and making a difference for the Blue Jays.
“It’s frustrating for sure,” he said. “But I’ve been so frustrated that it’s pointless to keep harping on it, you know? For me, it’s just stay positive, get back out there, have another shot, go out there and compete.”
Blue Jays Predicted to Part Ways With Max Scherzer Despite Strong Comeback