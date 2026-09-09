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Toronto Blue Jays Receive Injury Update on 161-Home Run Slugger

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 27: Anthony Santander #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays pops out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays got back in the win column Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Athletics to improve to 73-73 on the season.

They’re currently in the middle of an extremely tight American League Wild Card race, and they may be getting a much-needed reinforcement back in the foreseeable future with just 16 regular-season games remaining.

Blue Jays Receive Update on Anthony Santander

After undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder back in February, 31-year-old slugger Anthony Santander has missed the entire 2026 season after joining the Blue Jays in 2025.

However, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reported Wednesday that Santander is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo as a designated hitter. He’ll also have some stints in the outfield before he returns to the majors.

Santander’s MLB Career

Santander played in 54 games for Toronto last season and hit six home runs with 18 RBIs, but he followed his best career season with Baltimore in 2024 by joining the Blue Jays.

That year, Santander earned his first All-Star selection and launched 44 home runs while driving in 102 runs. Over his nine-year career, including eight seasons in Baltimore, Santander has collected 729 hits and launched 161 home runs in 3,024 at-bats while batting .241.

Looking at the Blue Jays

Toronto will likely need to make the playoffs for Santander to make a real impact, as it will take some time to get him back into the order and get his swing back.

But there’s still a real possibility that Toronto can secure that third and final Wild Card spot.

They’re just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Athletics, and they’ll begin a series against the Baltimore Orioles at home Friday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Receive Injury Update on 161-Home Run Slugger

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