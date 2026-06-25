Blue Jays Give Concerning Update on Top Pitching Prospect

Ricky Tiedemann’s return to the mound will need to wait.

The 23-year-old pitching prospect was scratched Tuesday from his scheduled start with Single A-Dunedin, a concerning update for the Toronto Blue Jays former top prospect.

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Tiedemann’s absence was due to a sore neck. The team has yet to determine his next steps.

Tiedemann Missed 2025 Season with Tommy John Surgery

This is already the second setback for Tiedemann this season. After missing all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, Tiedemann was shut down midway through spring training after experiencing left elbow soreness. As a result, he began the season on the injured list.

After easing his way back with simulated games, Tiedemann returned to game action earlier this month, appearing twice in the Florida Complex League. In his first inning of work, facing the FCL Tigers, Tidemann allowed two hits and one run while striking out two.

It marked significant progress for the left-hander who, when healthy, has been overpowering. In three minor league seasons, Tiedemann owns a 14.5 K/9 and 3.02 ERA.

Blue Jays Pitcher Still Ranked Top-5 in Organization

Despite repeated injuries, Tiedemann is still highly regarded by prospect mavens. Tiedemann is currently ranked as the Blue Jays’ No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline, behind only shortstops JoJo Parker and Arjun Nimmala and left-handed pitcher Johnny King.

Tiedemann, a third-round pick (91st overall) in 2021 out of Golden West JC (Huntington Beach, Calif.), has a 96-98 mph fastball to go with an elite slider and changeup.

“While 32 starts and 200 innings may never be in the cards for Tiedemann, that’s just fine,” reads his scouting report in MLB Pipeline. “He’ll build up in a bulk role this season when he’s ready to roll, and while all of this comes with a “but” related to his health, he still has as much raw talent as any player in the Blue Jays’ system.”