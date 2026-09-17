Blue Jays’ Spencer Miles Doing Something No One Else Is

The word faith means, by definition, belief without evidence.

The Toronto Blue Jays had faith in Spencer Miles.

He had hardly pitched in professional baseball when the Blue Jays took him in the Rule 5 Draft. As far as evidence goes, there wasn’t a ton.

Toronto clearly had pitch data that they liked, but sample sizes were so small — and besides, a Rule 5 pick has to stay in the major leagues to stay with his new team. How was this inexperienced pitcher going to pull that off with the team that just went to Game 7 of the World Series shortly before picking him?

Turns out, Miles was going to pull it off with aplomb.

He’s been the prize of this Rule 5 class, and even if Toronto doesn’t make the playoffs this season, Miles will end up feeling like a long-term treasure.

Spencer Miles Stands Alone

Miles is at the moment the only Rule 5 pick that is still with his drafting team’s active roster, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

Having a 2.65 ERA will do that for you.

Miles has also thrown 14 consecutive scoreless outings.

Spencer Miles is the only 2025 Rule 5 Pick currently on their drafting team’s active roster. The #BlueJays RP has a 2.65 ERA in 91.2 innings and hasn’t let up a run in his last 14 outings. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 16, 2026

Miles very possibly could be a starter for the long haul, although for now Toronto is content to use him out of the bullpen and get him into the game in some of the most pivotal spots.

His stuff, which is good in any setting, plays up out of the bullpen, and it has allowed him to be particularly dominant of late.

Miles also clearly is getting comfortable in the major leagues, which can’t have been easy at first.

How Blue Jays Got Spencer Miles

Miles was available in the offseason Rule 5 Draft because he had been in the Giants‘ organization for four years after being drafted without being placed on the 40-man roster. That left him unprotected and available for selection.

The tricky part of the Rule 5 Draft is that the player then needs to stay on the MLB roster all year, or he is offered back to the team he came from.

Toronto had no real way to know Miles would pan out, and so there was a risk they’d have to send him back to the Giants.

Evidently, though, the Blue Jays identified the right traits in Miles, and he has proven them very right.

Miles was available in large part because injuries had prevented him from doing almost anything in his pro career.

He was drafted in 2022, and after his selection, he pitched 7.1 innings across five outings to open his professional life in the Giants’ organization in the low minors.

Miles then missed the entire 2023 season, not throwing a single inning in a regular season game.

Miles returned in 2024 but got just 7.1 innings across five appearances at the Rookie-level.

He then didn’t pitch in the entire 2025 regular season, only making it back to throw 8.2 innings in Arizona Fall League to the tune of a 4.15 ERA.

The pitch data on Miles at the AFL must’ve been good enough.

The Blue Jays took a chance, and the rest of the story has written itself in quite a brilliant way.