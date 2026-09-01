Blue Jays Face Strong Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Prediction for Season’s Final Stretch

The Toronto Blue Jays are hanging around the playoff race as the MLB reaches its final month, and one analyst believes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could hold the keys to a berth.

Guerrero has struggled over the course of the season, missing time recently with a concussion and trying to get back into his previous form at the plate. MLB.com writer Max Ralph predicted that if the veteran slugger can turn around his fortunes, it could be enough to get the Blue Jays into a playoff berth amid a largely struggling American League.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Could Put Together Hot Streak at Most Critical Time

Ralph noted that Guerrero’s hitting output has dropped sharply this season, not yet putting a ball out of the park at home

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s surprisingly down season has been well-documented, as he’s still awaiting his first home run at Rogers Center since … last season,” Ralph wrote. “He also hit one home run in August while slashing .221/.259/.312 — good for just a 59 wRC+.”

Ralph added that the team is still standing behind Guerrero, who has put together plenty of clutch performances in the past and can do it again.