Blue Jays Expected to Cut Ties With $10 Million Award Winner Via MLB Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays could soon be parting ways with one of the team’s veterans ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3, 2026. The Athletic offered predictions for each team’s most likely trade candidate.

Toronto’s projections has the club cutting ties with a former Gold Glove winner. Outfielder Daulton Varsho is the Blue Jays’ top trade candidate with the deadline fast approaching, per The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon.

“Varsho is the Blue Jays’ one expiring player who is both unlikely to re-sign in Toronto and, despite recent struggles, will have significant value on the trade market,” Bannon wrote in a July 24, story titled, “One player from each MLB team who will be wearing a new uniform after the trade deadline.”

“Any deadline selling from Toronto will include a Varsho trade.”

Let’s explore the latest MLB rumors.

Blue Jays Rumors: Toronto Is Listening to Trade Offers for Daulton Varsho & Kevin Gausman

Varsho is on a one-year, $10.7 million contract giving the veteran an uncertain future beyond 2026. Athlon Sports’ Pat Ragazzo reported that the Blue Jays are listening to offers on Varsho.

“As a source told Athlon Sports, the Blue Jays are listening on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and center fielder Daulton Varsho,” Ragazzo detailed in a July 23, article titled, “Source: Blue Jays Listening on Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho.”

“Both players are on expiring contracts and are already drawing interest from rival contending teams ahead of the deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros are possible fits for Gausman and Varsho.”

Will the Blue Jays be Buyers or Sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline?

It is safe to say Toronto’s season has been a major disappointment. The Blue Jays sit at the bottom of the AL East standings with an underwhelming 47-56 record.

Now, the club faces a decision regarding whether to be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted it is unclear as to what direction Toronto will go in the coming days.

The decision depends on if the Blue Jays front office believes the club can make a late run, but the odds are stacked against the squad.

“The in-between teams worth keeping an eye on: Detroit, San Diego, Toronto, Houston, Washington, St. Louis and Arizona,” Passan detailed in a July 23, article titled, “2026 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, news, analysis.”

“The volume of moves at the deadline will depend heavily on their places in the standings.”

Daulton Varsho Pushed Back Against Blue Jays Manager John Schneider’s Claim That Toronto Played ‘Flat’

Varsho and Blue Jays manager John Schneider did not see things the same way in recent days. Following a loss to the Chicago White Sox on July 19, Schneider noted that the team came out flat, an assessment Varsho pushed back against.

“I didn’t really see that,” Varsho reacted, per Yahoo Sports. “Maybe (Schneider) saw something that I didn’t, but I thought overall we had good at-bats, played good defense, gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Time will tell if Varsho will still be wearing a Blue Jays uniform when the calendar turns to August.